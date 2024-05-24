Space Marine 2 Might End Up Being The Best Warhammer Game Ever

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 got a new trailer today and it made me even more excited for this long-overdue sequel as the upcoming third-person shooter will feature co-op missions, PvP, upgradeable space marines, and more.

Announced in 2021, Space Marine 2 is the sequel to 2011’s fantastic and somewhat overlooked Space Marine. I’m not a big Warhammer guy at all, but even I had a blast with that first game thanks to its crunchy combat and focus on action. It also had a bunch of Orks who shouted “space marine!” a lot in a cockney accent and that always made me giggle. Now, after a delay in 2023, Space Marine 2 is arriving in September with a whole lot of multiplayer goodness.

On May 23, as part of the Warhammer Skulls 2024 event, a new trailer for Space Marine 2 was released showcasing the various ways you and your friends will be able to kill aliens together as giant space marines later this year. While we already knew the game’s campaign would support co-op, this new trailer reveals that there will also be special co-op missions designed for up to three players and filled with more enemies and action.

Gamespot / Focus Home Entertainment

The trailer also gave us our first look at a 6v6 PvP mode that I’ll likely not play much, but I’m happy it’s here for the folks who want to kill their fellow space marines.

Perhaps the most intriguing and exciting part of the new Space Marine 2 trailer from Warhammer Skulls is the announcement of a full upgrade and customization system for your marine. If I had to level one big complaint against the first Space Marine game, developed by Relic Entertainment, it’s that its multiplayer modes felt tacked on and not fully fleshed out. This time around it seems developer Saber Interactive is going all out and making the multiplayer modes in Space Marine 2 bigger and better. And that sounds good to me!

Sure, there might be too many Warhammer games these days, but I’ll gladly shut up and enjoy Space Marine 2 when it launches September 9, 2024, on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.