Dragon Age The Veilguard Looks Exactly Like The Game Fans Hoped For

Nearly ten years after the launch Inquisition, the first proper trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard has arrived during today’s Xbox Games Showcase.

The trailer, which opens with Varric and Scout Harding fighting back-to-back. Varric looks a little worse for wear, the years taking a toll on everyone’s favourite dwarven crossbow poet. But the trailer isn’t just about familiar faces, its about new ones too. Rapid introductions are made to Neve the Detective, Lucanis the Mage Killer, Bellara the Veil Jumper, Emmerich the Necromancer, Davrin the Warden, Taash the Dragon Hunter, and you, the character who will unite them all.

And probably smooch them, one by one, on multiple playthroughs. We all know what you Dragon Age fans are like, it’s fine.

One thing that jumps out right away is that Dragon Age: The Veilguard marks a visual departure for the series. Its art design and character models appear more stylised than in previous entries, which preferred fairly grimy realism.

Nevertheless, it is good to see Dragon Age moving again. You might have also noticed that the title has changed. Previously announced as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, its story appears to have changed course. I’m sure Solas still has a part to play in the game, but perhaps his role has been diminished a bit as production has worn on and the Dreadwolf title no longer makes sense. Whatever the reason, I still plan to hunt and cook that treacherous egghead.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch later this year, probably in October-November, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. That feels wild to type out after all these years.

Image: Bioware, EA, Kotaku Australia