Take-Two CEO Asked About GTA 6 On PC, Replies With Word Salad

What happens when the boss of a massive video game publisher—in this case the company behind Grand Theft Auto and Borderlands—is asked a question about a PC port that is almost definitely going to happen but hasn’t been announced yet? You get a funny and messy answer from an executive unable to say what we all already know.

Editor’s note: I made a whole TikTok about this last year. The short answer to the question of whether GTA 6 will come to PC is “yes, of course,” but probably a year after it arrives on console, in line with Rockstar’s usual launch cadence for PC. — David

Grand Theft Auto 6 is launching in Fall 2025 on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Officially, Rockstar Games has not announced a PC version yet. Unofficially, we all know a PC version is likely in the works. Historically, Rockstar has done this many times: Announce a game for consoles, release it, then announce a PC version, and launch that later. But until a GTA 6 PC port is officially confirmed and announced, it seems like everyone who works at Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two must be vague about all of this.

As spotted by VGC on May 31, when recently asked about GTA 6 coming to PC during an interview at a conference this week, we got this fun word salad from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick:

Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement. I guess that could happen, too. It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone. But Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before. And they will make more announcements in due time. I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time. Okay?

You can definitely read between the lines here and pull from this answer that, yeah, duh, GTA 6 is going to get ported to PC. Rockstar always focuses on consoles first, then PC after that. It followed this playbook with GTA V and GTA IV. Zelnick alludes to that by saying “Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before.”

But again, because the industry is obsessed with secrecy and holding back every announcement for future events and trailers, Zelnick has to dance around the obvious. You never know when you’ll need to use the announcement of GTA 6 on PC as leverage!

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to arrive in Fall 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. And I bet in 2026 or sooner you’ll get a PC port, just don’t ask anyone at Rockstar or Take-Two about it right now.