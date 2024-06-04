The Final Shape, Shadow Of The Erdtree And 8 Other Games To Check Out In June

Happy Pride! June has arrived, a month which usually pushes folks out of the comforts of air-conditioned indoor spaces into the burning ambience of the sun. But if you’re looking for excuses to stay indoors, this month has a number of exciting releases to check out, including some long-awaited DLCs for some of the most popular games in recent memory.

And don’t worry, if you’re looking to get some gaming in and soak up the warm weather outside, we’ve got a few portable titles to check out as well.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape – June 4

Bungie

Releasing on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Well, here we are. The story that started all the way back with the first Destiny in 2013 is coming to an end. The Final Shape will set players against the game’s ultimate villain: The Witness. The expansion will include a new subclass that draws from both the Light and Darkness, and will also see the return of Cayde-6—and, yes, Nathan Fillion will return to voice the Exo Hunter himself!

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – June 4

Illfonic / PlayStation



Releasing on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

An adaptation of the 1988 comedic horror film of the same name, Killer Klowns is a multiplayer game featuring a 3v7 asymmetrical setup. Three players will take on the roles of the killer alien clowns, causing havoc and capturing NPC humans, while seven player humans will attempt to thwart the clowns’ clownishly chaotic plans.

V Rising – June 11

Stunlock Studios / PlayStation



Releasing on: PS5

After enjoying a brief period of exclusivity on PC, V Rising arrives on PS5 with its vampiric survival and base-building gameplay on June 11.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – A Dance of Masks – June 13

Owlcat Games



Releasing on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch (via Cloud), Windows

The last planned DLC for 2021 role-playing game Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous arrives on June 13. Featuring a ruleset inspired by the first edition of Pathfinder’s pencil-and-paper RPG, now with more character archetypes and expanded rules for combat, Wrath of the Righteous should feel plenty familiar to those who enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 3.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – June 14

Capcom

Releasing on: PS5, PS4

The sequel to Monster Hunter Stories finally arrives on PlayStation on June 14, 2024. It’ll be up to you to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of Rathalos across the world. The game also features co-operative multiplayer with up to four players, as well as competitive PvP arrangements.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – June 14

ATLUS

Releasing on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Billed as the “definitive version” of Shin Megami Tensei: V, Vengeance releases on June 14 for virtually all platforms. The game features two unique narrative paths set in a post-apocalyptic world and themed around “Vengeance” and “Creation.”

Still Wakes The Deep – June 18

The Chinese Company / GameSpot Trailers



Releasing on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

If you enjoyed Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther, you’ll want to put Still Wakes the Deep on your calendar this month. The latest game from developer The Chinese Room, Still Wakes the Deep is a first-person narrative horror game set on an off-shore oil rig that forces your to navigate terrifying and mysterious events in the middle of the raging ocean.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – June 21

FromSoftware



Releasing on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Easily one of the most anticipated releases of 2024, this one-and-only expansion to 2022’s Elden Ring promises more cryptic storytelling and incredible challenges that’ll test your mettle.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – June 27

Nintendo

Releasing on: Switch

If you’re in the mood for more Mario remasters, then you’ll want to check out Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which sees the ghostbusting sequel make the jump from Nintendo 3DS to the Switch on June 27.

Tchia – June 27

Awaceb / Nintendo



Releasing on: Switch

Open-world adventure game Tchia follows the story of the titular character on a quest to save her father. The game features exploration, platforming, and combat set across a beautiful world. Tchia also possesses the power to take on the form of any animal or object around her, allowing for some unexpected and creative outcomes. Originally released on PlayStation and Windows in 2023, Tchia arrives on the Switch on June 27, 2024.

And that wraps our list of releases to keep an eye out for this month!