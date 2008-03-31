Xbox 360 HD DVD, $25 At Dick Smith

Wondering what the heck is going on in this blurry shot of what looks like a receipt? I can confidently say that it is, indeed, a receipt, one that reader Lawrence received when he purchased a few bits and pieces at Dick Smith Electronics. One of those pieces included an Xbox 360 HD DVD, which Gavan got for just $25.

Sure, it's mostly a glorified paperweight at this point, but if you feel like putting together the world's cheapest collection of high-definition movies, here's a good place to start.

Update: Lawrence is our Dick Smith shopper, not Gavan.