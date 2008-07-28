BioShock Half Price On Steam (But Still Near Double The US Cost)

Steam currently has 2K Games' BioShock going at a discounted price - about half its original. In the US, this puts it at a tidy $US 14.99. In Australia, however, it's $US 24.99. After you've suppressed a groan, consider the fact it's not such a bad price for BioShock and, if you haven't picked it up yet, now would be a good time.
Well, I mean face it - apples for apples aside, that's a fantastic price for something that's still gonna slug you $80.00+ off the shelf at an EB Games, K-Mart etc.