Zero Punctuation On Alone In The Dark

Maybe it's just me, but the word "cock" gets plenty of action in this instalment of Ben Croshaw's Zero Punctuation. I suppose Alone in the Dark and man parts just go together. Seeing as the word is not often associated with excellence, you shouldn't have any trouble guessing what Croshaw thought of Eden Games' survival horror title. Oh, and Atari gets smacked around as well.
Zero Punctuation: Alone in the Dark [The Escapist]
