The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Halloween Fun in Your Favourite MMOs

Halloween is a fun time of year, though here in Australia most people have yet to catch on with the awesome. Having oddly grown up in one of the only streets in Sydney where all the kids actually did trick or treating, I was confused when I moved elsewhere and no one gave a toss.

But massively multiplayer games seem to get the drift, so I thought I would link up some of the festivities happening in the land of the MMO. It's often a good time to jump back in if you've been away a while, as there is a lot you can do that's outside the norm and you can pick up some unique trinkets, costumes and gear that is only available for a few days in October. Shout out in the comments if I've missed anything dear to your deadite-loving heart.

World of Warcraft - Hallow's End City of Heroes - Halloween Event Warhammer Online - The Dev's Talk About Witching Night GuildWars - Join The Mad King's Revel Everquest - The Haunting of Norrath Star Wars Galaxies - Galactic Moon Festival Vanguard - Spooky Creeps and Creepy Spooks And The Matrix Online is doing stuff, but they don't make it easy to link it up...

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles