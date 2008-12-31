Kotaku AU: Games Of The Year - #6

I'll hand this one over to Gary Busey.6. Saints Row 2 (PS3, Xbox 360) Thanks, Gary, I couldn't have said it better myself.
For me this was the best game of the year - it was one of those games you buy not expecting much but you get heaps from. Everyone who's played it surely knows why - it's just so FUN. GTA4 has a realistic feel, a bleak storyline, and if it wasn't technically impressive it'd be a very average game. SR2 is more like a direct sequel to San Andreas - it offers a high level of customisation, more freedom (including planes), lots of places to explore (including buildings to enter) and best of all, many, MANY side activities. And even if people find the gangsta-type image repulsive, you can do what I did and make your character a fat naked balding man with a Cockney voice, with a gang of ninjas. What more could you want? Oh, and co-op multiplayer is pretty much identical to single with another player - meaning you can freeroam, do missions, activities - anything you can in single player. No exceptions.
And as one guy pointed out to me, the game was better simply because it has checkpoints if you die during a mission!
Oh, and re: video, it's more fun to throw a satchel charge on somebody, throw them off a building (ideally through a very high up window), then blow them up as they're falling! I'd like to try this in co-op with someone flying a helicopter halfway down to throw the exploding body onto :D