The Best Black Friday Gaming And Tech Deals

Need some Christmas presents? Need some Christmas presents a month early to cheer yourself up? Black Friday time it is, then.

You know the deal by now. Black Friday's the day where every retailer discounts a ton of stuff, from games to games hardware to sort-of-games-hardware like TVs, mobiles. Plus there's the whole gamut of headphones, components, keyboards ... the list goes on.

I'll keep updating this post throughout the month as more retailers panic and pull the trigger early, which is happening more frequently this year. And speaking of which: let's begin with Amazon.

Update (28/11): This post has been updated with more offers! Get in touch if you see anything good that hasn't been included.

Dell / Alienware

Need a new gaming PC or solid desktop? The Dell website has chunky discounts across all of

Aftershock / Omnidesk

Image: Aftershock

Laptops always get a healthy discount around this time of year, and the St Kilda-based boutique vendors Aftershock PC have got some discounts on their gaming notebooks and pre-built desktops.

The biggest deal is available on the RTX 2070 model of the Aftershock Vapor 15 Pro, a i7-9750H laptop with a RTX 2070, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 144Hz 1080p display and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. It's normally $3514, and come Black Friday it'll be down to $2999. All the discounts will be live from Wednesday midnight AEDT.

If you're after a gaming desktop, the baby-sized (for a desktop) Hypergate Mini will be $600 off. Other PCs on the site will also have discounts of up to $600 off, depending on the spec and configuration.

It's not just PCs and laptops, though. Aftershock's website will also have huge discounts on their Omnidesk Zero and Omnidesk Pro variable standing desks. They're normally priced at $600 and $800, but that'll fall to $299 and $399 from noon today.

If you're after the model that doubles as a sitting and standing desk, the Omnidesk Pro is the one you want. It has a max load of 130kg, ships in flat packs, is available in three separate sizes, has an LCD panel for different height settings, and comes with a range of accessories like power clamps, mousemats, an anti-fatigue mat for standing, and more.

To check out all the deals, head direct to the Aftershock website.

Board Games

Board game retailers have shown up early for Black Friday this year. If you haven't played Root or Azul, get it while it's good, although Thornwatch is a lot of fun with the right group too.

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi has some great deals on gaming consoles and all the latest titles, too!

Fanatical

Similar deal to the other resellers: lots of bargains, an extra storewide discount, and you get digital keys for the lot. (Mostly Steam, but some for uPlay if it's an Ubisoft game.)

Green Man Gaming

GMG get on board with the Black Friday sales every year, and they're selling in Aussie dollars too, which is extra nice. All the deals you need are below.

Nintendo

Image: Kotaku

The eShop, as you'd expect, is commemorating the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period with deals of its own. Don't expect any crazy discounts on Breath of the Wild or Mario Party, but there's plenty of indies going for bugger all. Some discounts are live from today, while others will go live from later this week. The full list can be found here on OzBargain, but a pick of the highlights — and there are many — are below.

Image: Steam

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: $55.95 (from $79.95)

Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass: $83.95 (from $119.95)

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition: $44.98 (from $149.95)

ABZU: $21.00 (from $30)

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen: $26.60 (from $39.95)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World: $5.47 (from $10.95)

City of Brass: $7.99 (from $19.99)

Dragon Quest Builders 2: $55.95 (from $79.95)

Assault Android Cactus: $15 (from $30)

Don't Starve Switch Edition: $7.50 (from $25)

Katamari Damacy Reroll: $14.95 (from $29.95)

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition: $39.95 (from $79.95)

Warlocks 2 God Slayers: $2.69 (from $26.99)

Cuphead: $22.49 (from $29.99)

Celeste: $15 (from $30)

Earthlock: $7.50 (from $37.50)

Freedom Planet: $11.25 (from $22.50)

Castlevania Anniversary Collection: $15 (from $30)

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons: $15.75 (from $22.50)

Contra Anniversary Collection: $15 (from $30)

Lost Orbit: Terminal Velocity: $6.74 (from $13.49)

Subdivision Infinity DX: $13.99 (from $19.99)

80 Days: $12.80 (from $18.29)

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch: $59.95 (from $89.95)

Northgard: $26.25 (from $52.50)

Contra Rogue Corps: $42 (from $60)

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection: $36 (from $60)

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection: $30 (from $60)

Bastion: $4.37 (from $17.50)

Scribblenauts Mega Pack: $15.73 (from $44.95)

Civilization VI: $44.97 (from $89.95)

Valkyria Chronicles 4: $31.97 (from $63.95)

CastleStorm: $9 (from $22.50)

DOOM: $39.95 (from $79.95)

Dark Souls Remastered: $35.95 (from $59.95)

GRIP: $29.99 (from $59.99)

Planet Alpha: $6.75 (from $27)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero: $11.49 (from $22.99)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: $62.95 (from $89.95)

Overcooked: $8.84 (from $26)

LEGO Worlds: $24.97 (from $49.95)

Inversus Deluxe: $4.49 (from $17.99)

Thumper: $7.48 (from $29.95)

Amazon

Image: Tegan Jones (Gizmodo)

The deals right now aren't as solid as what they'll be on Black Friday and Cyber Monday specifically, but you can already get good prices on a ton of stuff — and you can actually get it today, whereas on Black Friday you'll be rolling the dice a bit.

As you'd expect, there's a fair range of good stuff. I'll break it up into games/games hardware, followed by consumer tech. If you want to have a gander, all the games deals can be found right here.

Amazon's Games & Games Hardware Deals

There's much, much more already, so head to the landing page if nothing above took your fancy.

Image: Supplied

Everything you need can be found from the link above, but to make searching easier, here's some solid options.

PlayStation

The PlayStation Store has some great digital deals on all the latest gaming titles, including a hectic price on Ni No Kuni II and Spider-Man.

Big W

Big W is one of the big retailers bringing out some solid gaming bargains, including some great deals on consoles and new release games.

Target

Target's got some cracker deals on including the Nintendo Switch console for $369 and an Xbox One X 1TB console for $479.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman has a range of tech and gaming deals available, including discounts on TVs, phones, gaming accessories and speakers.

VPNs

VPNs are still good to have in Australia, whether it's because you need to watch Rick and Morty through Adult Swim, want to access everything Netflix has in the US, or just want browse parts of the internet with a little more privacy.

Over the Black Friday period, PureVPN are offering a 3 year plan for $47 for Black Friday, which works out to $1.32 a month. (Outside of Black Friday, you can get the 3-year plan for $69, which is $1.92 a month and still 82 percent off.) That's the same amount as what you'd pay for a year-long plan, and they're promising access to US Netflix as well.

You can find out more here.

There's plenty more, and prices will drop and new deals will pop up as we get closer to Black Friday, so keep on touch with those here. I'll keep updating the list above with more retailers and deals as they come in, too.

