Humble Bundle's Flogging Off A Ton Of Indies

With at least a week or so of public holidays and potentially longer depending on your situation, there's never been a better time to smash through a few games on the cheap.

Ahead of all the upcoming Christmas sales, Humble Bundle are slashing up to 96 percent off indies. The discounts on the big name games aren't that high, but you can still get bargains of nearly 40 percent off on Control, almost 30 percent off They Are Billions, 19 percent off Black Future '88, more than 40 percent off Katana Zero, and good deals on Overcooked 2, Noita, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Crying Suns, Metal Wolf Chaos XD, My Friend Pedro, and more.

All deals can be found through the landing page, but here's some of the highlights. Note all prices are in Australian dollars.

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: $36.76 (37% off)

Alien Breed Trilogy: $3.02 (91% off)

AMID EVIL: $19.57 (32% off)

Into The Breach: $9.68 (55% off)

AER Memories Of Old: $0.78 (82% off)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun: $13.12 (78% off)

Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth: $9.85 (77% off)

Crying Suns: $25.88 (28% off)

Control: $54.25 (38% off)

Baba is You: $15.74 (28% off)

Noita: $21.02 (19% off)

Descenders: $21.32 (42% off)

Eliza: $14.50 (33% off)

Black Future '88: $23.63 (19% off)

Katana Zero: $12.79 (42% off)

Lost Ember: $34.79 (19% off)

Neo Cab: $14.51 (33% off)

Overcooked 2: $19.68 (46% off)

My Time At Portia: $27.57 (37% off)

Overcooked: $6.69 (73% off)

Metal Wolf Chaos XD: $24.26 (33% off)

Enter The Gungeon: $9.84 (55% off)

GORN: $19.68 (33% off)

Observation: $16.40 (55% off)

Northgard: $15.75 (64% off)

Pathway: $14.70 (37% off)

Steel Division 2: $24.74 (55% off)

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair: $28.99 (33% off)

ABZU: $13.12 (55% off)

Aven Colony: $7.88 (82% off)

Blasphemous: $21.67 (40% off)

Plenty of great deals there. Shadow Tactics is an absolute steal for any Commandos fans, Katana Zero is one of the sleepers of the year, AMID EVIL is basically a modern Heretic that fans of retro shooters should own already (alongside DUSK) and Enter The Gungeon is a ton of fun at full price, let alone under $10.

You can browse the full list on Humble Bundle..