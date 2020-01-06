The Best Deals From PlayStation's January Sales

PlayStation's holiday sale runs all throughout Christmas and January, and Sony has put up more bargains for the new year.

There's a ton of big name indies and games that you won't see in a JB or local store, like World War Z, and plenty of games including Resident Evil 2, Division 2, Rainbow 6 Siege, Crash Bandicoot and Jurassic World Evolution are going for a better price online.

Ni No Kuni 2 for $14 is ridiculous. There's all the Batman Arkham games for $25, Project CARS 2 for $18 and Dark Souls Remastered for a measly $20. Overcooked 2 is a better deal digitally than at retail, and even Need for Speed is the price of a good smoothie. Gauntlet for $11 is a great way to spend a night with a partner, and The Golf Club 2019 for $18 is a cheap way to make a Dad somewhere happy, too, if they're not into the cricket today.

The full list is here, but below is the pick of the bunch. Update 6/1/20: More games have gone on sale, with the newer titles at the top.

Witcher 3 GOTY: $17.95

Detroit: Become Human: $19.45

Watch Dogs 2: $17.95

TEKKEN 7: $13.95

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition: $47.95

Spider-Man GOTY Edition: $39.95

Persona 5: $29.98

Persona 5 Ultimate Edition: $39.95

Nioh Complete Edition: $17.95

Mortal Kombat 11: $39.98

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: $40.95

Resident Evil 5: $11.95

Resident Evil: $10.45

Resident Evil 0: $10.45

Monster Hunter World: $19.97

Battlefront 2: $17.95

Resident Evil 2: $24.95

Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition: $24.95

UFC 3: $13.95

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: $13.45

Rocket League: $13.95

God of War: $17.95

Division 2: $17.95

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.95

Destiny 2 Forsaken: $17.95

World War Z: $24.95

Medievil: $24.95

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr: $29.95

Jurassic World Evolution: $24.95

Overcooked 2: $17.95

Far Cry 5: $26.95

Death Stranding: $69.95

Need for Speed Heat: $62.95

Jedi Fallen Order: $69.95

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: $64.96

Just Cause 4: Reloaded: $19.23

A Way Out: $17.95

Skyrim Special Edition: $24.95

The Crew 2: $17.95

Spryo Reignited Trilogy: $24.95

Far Cry New Dawn: $26.95

Ni No Kuni 2: $13.95

Civilization VI: $48.95

Black Desert: $22.47

Spider-Man: $24.95

Final Fantasy 7 Remastered: $20.06

Uncharted 4: $19.45

Shadow of War: $24.95

Dark Souls Remastered: $20.33

Assassin's Creed Origins: $26.95

Devil May Cry 5: $24.95

Project CARS 2: $17.95

Batman Arkham Collection: $24.95

Need for Speed: $7.55

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: $13.95

RIDE 3: $24.95

Gran Turismo Sport Spec 2: $24.95

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $17.95

Infamous Second Son: $14.95

DOOM: $8.95

Battlefield 1: $10.45

Dying Light The Following: $24.95

Anthem: $24.95

Skyrim VR: $24.95

Sniper Elite 4: $17.95

Fallout 76: $24.95

Ratchet & Clank: $19.45

The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA Tour: $17.95

EVERSPACE: $7.99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2: $24.95

Sleeping Dogs: $5.99

Vampyr: $24.95

Tennis World Tour: $13.95

Need for Speed Rivals: $7.55

Erica: $10.45

Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition: $19.17

Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales: $15.95

Trials Rising: $14.95

LEGO Jurassic World: $15.95

Sudden Strike 4: $17.95

Doom VFR: $13.45

HITMAN GOTY Edition: $18.19

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition: $24.95

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection: $26.95

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition: $17.95

Dead Island: $11.95

SONIC Forces: $17.95

Farpoint VR: $13.95

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $13.95

LEGO Worlds: $15.95

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet: $15.95

Stellaris Console Edition: $24.95

Hidden Agenda: $13.95

Children of Morta: $17.95

Final Fantasy VII: $14.37

Days Gone: $39.95

Yakuza Kiwami 2: $24.95

South Park Fractured But Whole: $17.95

Borderlands Handsome Collection: $17.95

Yakuza Zero: $13.95

Resident Evil Revelations 2: $13.45

Metro Redux: $14.95

Heavy Rain + Beyond Two Souls: $17.95

Deus Ex Mankind Divided: $5.99

PREY: $13.95

Darksiders Warmastered Edition: $11.95

Sea of Solitude: $13.95

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $24.95

Strange Brigade: $17.48

Surviving Mars: $17.95

Pillars Of Eternity Complete Edition: $17.48

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelyst: $13.95

World of Final Fantasy: $15.47

Torchlight 2: $19.46

Shadow of Mordor: $13.95

Magicka 2: $5.73

Last Remant Remastered: $20.965

ABZU: $7.55

Shenmue 1 + 2: $17.95

DmC: Definitive Edition: $13.95

Blood Bowl 2: $7.55

Tropico 5: $11.95

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 $13.95

Road Rage: $3.74

Mega Man 11: $17.95

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X: $24.95

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload: $24.95

Railway Empire: $24.95

EVE Valkyrie Warzone: $15.95

Deponia Collection: $17.95

Raw Data: $19.45

Onimusha Warlords: $17.95

King of Fighters XIV Special Edition: $24.95

The Inpatient PSVR: $13.95

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition: $11.95

ONRUSH: $11.95

Dungeons 3: $13.95

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection: $17.95

This War of Mine: The Little Ones: $7.55

R-Type Dimensions EX: $11.24

That's just from the first 9 pages, too. Civ VI is a decent shot at that price, but there are so many gems under $20 you'd be insane to not have a look. Even something like Blood Bowl 2 is good fun when you're paying that little, although from this list Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and PREY would be $20 very well spent. DMC 5 at $25 is a steal too, and I really like the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games, so $14 for the sequel is a good deal.

For all the deals, head here or navigate to the PlayStation Store through your PS4. If you're logged into the site, purchases will be made directly to your account, which I've always found to be the easier option. Isn't it nice when you don't have to leave the house?