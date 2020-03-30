Final Fantasy 7 Remake Will Ship Early To Australia

Square Enix announced late Monday night that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be shipping earlier than usual to Australia and Europe, as a result of complications with the coronavirus.

Square put out the notice over Twitter, saying the "unique circumstances" around the coronavirus have complicated the normal business of shipping and distributing physical copies around the world.

The practical result of shipping physical copies early, of course, is that some gamers could get their game before the official April 10 release date. In Australia and New Zealand's case particularly, April 10 is Good Friday - a day where retailers like JB Hi-Fi and EB Games aren't allowed to trade anyway.

"There is a greater chance that some of you in these regions will now get a copy of the game prior to the worldwide release date of April 10," Square said. "If you get the game early, please think of others and don't spoil it for them," they added.

An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXX — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 30, 2020

Some copies of physical discs have been floating around online, so if you want to avoid the juicier spoilers - particularly what's changed with the remake - then you might want to start setting up social media filters now.

