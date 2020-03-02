This Week In Games: Pokemon Warlords

What would you do if you woke up as a Pokemon? On second thought, don't answer that.

I posed the question because Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, a remake of the 2005 game, hits the Switch this week. Everyone gets to team up with a Pokemon - and be a Pokemon - of their choice. And since you can apparently be Psyduck, it's already game of the year.

I'm kidding, obviously. It's a huge week for Division 2 fans, with the Warlords of New York story expansion dropping early in the week. Romance of the Three Kingdoms has finally gotten an English translation on PC, but the PS4 version will be available through EB in Australia. I've heard some good things about Spellbreak, a battle royale with spellcasters, while Save Koch seems like a fun mystery where you play as a mafia boss.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX | Switch

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV | PC, PS4

The Division 2: Warlords of New York | PC, PS4, Xbox

Spellbreak | PS4, PC

Afterparty | Switch

Save Koch | Switch

Swordbreaker | Switch

Unlock The King | Switch

Arc of Alchemist | PS4

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox

60 Seconds! | Xbox

Curse of the Dead Gods | PC

Weakless | PC

The Longing | PC

The Story Goes On | Switch

I Am Ball | Switch

ibb & obb | Switch

Dude, Stop! | Switch

Lost Horizon | Switch

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Switch

Great British Railway Journeys | PC

Broomstick League | PC

Smart City Plan | PC

Vilundia | PC

Puddle Knights | PC

The Fallen | PC

Infini | PC

Onto the trailers! And we'll start things with ... the official Great British Railway Journeys game. What, you thought it was going to be Pokemon?

Few fun things in there. Spellbreak looks like a game that should have had a bit more press just going off the gameplay. The Division 2 expansion will be worth checking out for those who enjoy the game in solo or co-op, and naturally, there's Pokemon.

See anything you like this week?