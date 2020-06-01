This Week In Games: Hell March 2020 Edition

Welcome back, Commanders.

After a couple of relatively quiet weeks, June is here jampacked full of releases and announcements. New PS5 games doesn't really count as a release per se, but we're getting a lot of those this week. In terms of actual games, Riot's Project A, now known as Valorant, is launching on June 2. (Possibly June 3, depending on our timezone, but I'm checking that with Riot.)

Later in the week, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection lands with all of its gloriously campy FMV and the sweet, sweet sounds of Frank Klepacki's Hell March. I suspect everyone's going to fire this up in multiplayer and discover just how unbalanced the original Red Alert actually was, but you know what? That's great. Let's all have a grand time with that.

If you're into sports, the official Tour de France video game is dropping this week too. The Sims 4 is getting an eco-friendly expansion in Eco Lifestyle, Sea of Thieves hits Steam, 51 Worldwide Games lands on the Switch with The Outer Worlds, and there's some intriguing indies.

It's a busy week. Let's get to it.

51 Worldwide Games | Switch

VALORANT | PC

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection | PC

Shantae and the Seven Sirens | Switch

Aqua Lungers | Switch

Tour de France 2020 | PC, PS4, Xbox

Survivalist: Invisible Strain | PC

Sea of Thieves | PC (Steam)

Gedonia | PC

The Wizards - Dark Times | PC VR

The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle | PC

Craftopia | PC

Liberated | PC, Switch

Awesome Pea 2 | Xbox, Switch

The Takeover | Switch

Depth of Extinction Definitive Edition | Switch, Xbox

Cyber Protocol | Switch

Knight Squad | Switch

Pinball Lockdown | Switch

Bridge Strike | Switch

Out Buddies | Switch

Potata | Switch

Oh boy. Plenty to work with there. But you know what we'll be starting with, right?

Plenty of games to dig into this week. Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection and Valorant are high on my list, and Sims 4 should be intriguing too. 51 Worldwide Games looks like a super chill thing to share with friends, and I've had my eye on Liberated for a little while, although I don't know that I'll get time to play it this week with everything that's going out.

Ton of embargoes lifting this week too, although obviously I can't reveal any specifics. The Not-E3 train has definitely left the station, though.

So, see anything you like this week?