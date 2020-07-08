Grab Civilization VI On The Switch For $24.81

Get your Ghandi-nuking on (or your cultural takeover happening) for an astonishingly low price with this deal on Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for Nintendo Switch.

Civilization VI is a great game, but I probably don’t have to tell you that. The franchise didn’t last this long or win this many awards and plaudits by being a bad, middling or mediocre game. It is, and always will be, a true classic.

It’s a game you can play again and again and again discovering something fresh every single time.

Civilization VI has also been the subject of quite a few solid deals of late in its Nintendo Switch iteration, but this one might just be the cheapest yet.

Amazon US is selling Civilization VI as a deal for the Switch for just $24.81 plus delivery.

In terms of hours you could play for that $24.81, there’s easily more than 24, probably more than 248 and there’s undoubtedly someone out there with more than 2481 hours on the Civilization VI clock. That comes out at a neat 1c per hour, which is amazing, really.

Delivery that I was quoted was at $7.38, but that’s without Prime or adding other items to a shopping cart; it’s feasible (but I’ve not yet checked) that you might be able to score it with actual free shipping if you combined it with other purchases. I’m not saying that you have to buy even more games — but let’s face it, you’re probably going to do exactly that.

As always, stock numbers could be limited, and as it’s actually an Amazon US copy, you may face some serious shipping times (especially right now), but it’s Civ.

Civilization VI is worth waiting for, but it’s even better when you can score a deal on it this cheap.

