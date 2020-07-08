VALORANT Is Releasing $138 Weapon Skins

See Games Differently

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 9, 2020 at 9:34 am
valorant weapon skin
Image: VALORANT (YouTube)

If you were ever wondering how exactly Riot intended to make bank on VALORANT, here’s your answer: skins that cost over $130.

Riot Games announced the first cosmetic for their free-to-play shooter overnight, unveiling the first set of dragon-inspired weapons. It’s called Elderflame, and the guns, quite literally, look like you’re holding a young, moody dragon.

It’s a little reminiscent of Symmetra’s dragon skin from Overwatch, although the weapons here are a little more interactive. There’s a knife, a replacement for the Vandal, what looks like a dragon version of the Judge shotgun, a replacement for the Operator, and a new Frenzy (the fully automatic machine pistol).

It’s the first Ultra Edition skin in the game and, as you’d expect, the pricing is astronomical. Skin prices in VALORANT were already pretty high, but the Elderflame is reaching into almost absurd levels. Joe Lee, the revenue lead for VALORANT, posted Thursday morning that the price point for the four Elderflame skins — meaning one of the skins would comes free, presumably the knife as per the existing skin packs — would be 9900 Valorant Points (VP).

In Australian dollars, the whole skin line will cost you at least $138. That’s because you can only buy up to 9750 VP at a time, meaning you have to pay $129.99 for 9750 VP, and then another $7.99 for the rest of the points you need.

valorant skin
The Valorant store page on the Australian client. Image: Kotaku Australia

It’s not the most people, Australians or otherwise, have paid for virtual skins. But a lot of that price has been inflated by the machinations of the secondary Steam market — developers haven’t traditionally charged such insane amounts for cosmetic items, certainly not in Western games.

If you just wanted to buy the skins individually, the price would be about $39 — because you’d have to buy 2175 VP points at $30.99, then 525 VP points at $7.99.

That’s crazy.

And it’s only five skins: there’s no skins for the other popular weapons like the Phantom assault rifle, Ghost or Sheriff pistols, or the hilariously annoying light-machine guns.

The bundle will be live in the VALORANT store from July 10, possibly July 11 Australian time due to timezones differences.

Please do not spend $130-plus dollars on virtual items. Especially in the middle of a global recession. The game’s plenty of fun with the regular skins.

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Comments

  • This is some seriously bullshit price gouging. They know people are going to pay not because they want to, but because they feel compelled to.

    Reply

    • ‘People’ are going to feel ‘compelled’ to splash $130 on a skin? What’s the psychological imperative behind that? In what way are people being manipulated into paying more than the price of a new AAA on a purely cosmetic skin here?

      Seriously, as a game collector I’d like a copy of every AAA on the shelf of EB Games but I’m not forced to buy a single one simply because I find the idea attractive and they’re sitting right there begging me to buy them.

      This is fundamentally different from EB having a big lucky dip of hundreds of games wrapped in a pile out the front for $10, a couple of which are The Last of Us Part II.

      Reply

  • People spent $130 on shitty skins all the time rolling loot boxes. This just makes the process entirely transparent and I really can’t see how anyone can genuinely have a problem with this.

    Devs of free to play games gotta make bank somehow, and this way is a hell of a lot less manipulative than sucking kids with a poor grasp of statistics into spending similar amounts rolling a 1% chance on a spinning roulette wheel.

    If a certain percentage of high worth individuals want to help fund development of my favourite game who am I to stop them? It’s not like they’d not otherwise be blowing the same wads of cash taking baths in Veuve Clicquot, or badly decorating their mansions.

    Reply

  • “Please do not spend $130-plus dollars on virtual items. Especially in the middle of a global recession.” I’m no economist but isn’t a recession caused by exactly that? People not spending their money on things?

    Reply

