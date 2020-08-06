Everything PlayStation Announced During Today’s State Of Play

Here’s everything noteworthy that was announced, revealed, or otherwise discussed during today’s State of Play broadcast.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot: Warped. It’s the first new game in the series in over a decade, and will give you the ability to play through the entire adventure with Crash’s younger sister, Coco. Specific moments in the game will also put you in control of antagonists Neo Cortex and Dingodile.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time heads to PlayStation 4 on October 2.

Hitman III will include a VR mode with missions from previous games in the trilogy when it arrives next January.

Braid: Anniversary Edition is coming in early 2021. The classic game has been “hand repainted,” and will feature revamped animations and music as well as developer commentary. The developers are planning to release simultaneously on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

The Pathless is an open-world adventure game set in a vast forest. It focuses on “fluid, dynamic movement” that combines archery and acrobatic manoeuvres. The main character also has an eagle companion that can help her fly and glide. It comes out later this year and, yes, you can pet the eagle.

Spelunky 2 is more Spelunky, but with additional features designed to get newcomers excited. The world of Spelunky 2 has been designed to feel more “full,” according to developer Derek Yu. It will launch for PlayStation 4 on September 15.

Genshin Impact is scheduled for an Autumn release on PlayStation 4.

Aeon Must Die releases next year.

ANNO: Mutationem heads to PlayStation 4 in December.

We got our first look at gameplay for Bugsnax, which seems like a mixture of Ape Escape and Pokémon Snap. There’s also some sort of side story about a journalist? Mysterious! We’ll know more when it arrives on PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

The next episode of the VR series Star Wars: Vader Immortal launches on August 25.

Control’s second expansion, Awe, will be available on August 27.

Auto Chess is coming to PlayStation 4 on October 31.

Sign-hopping platformer Pedestrian will be on PlayStation 4 next January. This one looks amazing.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a medieval PlayStation 5 game launching in 2021.

TemTem, the popular Pokémon clone, is heading to PlayStation 5 next year.

And finally, there was new PlayStation 5 gameplay footage of Godfall. Gearbox Software’s next loot-based adventure launches this holiday season.