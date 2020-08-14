Please Slay Us While We Play Fall Guys, Again

Server maintenance got in the way of you throwing us off platforms last week, but with those issues out of the way, it’s time for you to … throw us out of the way.

After the nightmare of last week, Fall Guys‘ servers have held up a lot better. I was playing a couple of games the other night, and this afternoon Leah and I will be hopping around once more from 2.30pm AEST to 3.30pm AEST / 4.30pm NZST to 5.30pm NZT / 12.30pm AWST to 1.30pm AWST.

You’re more than welcome to stream snipe the hell out of us, so please do so! You can follow along and join matchmaking queues when we do by watching the Twitch channel below, or following us directly and then getting the prompts to your mobile, tablet, or whatever you watch Twitch on.

I’m looking forward to being thrown off a cliff by you all. As an added bonus, I’ll run a second stream later tonight at 5.01pm AEST. I’ll have a post up later this afternoon explaining what the game is, but it’ll be worth it — I’ve been looking forward to showing this off for ages.

If you want to jump into our Aussie Discord server as well, you can do that via the widget below. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.

Also, if you have other ideas for things you’d like to see us stream — or talk about on stream — tell us!