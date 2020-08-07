Come Ruin Us While We Play Fall Guys

The weather is utterly miserable and lonely right now. So there’s never been a better time to rug up as a giant jelly bean and throw someone off a platform.

Fall Guys is giving everyone a lot of life right now, and for this week’s livestream it’ll be giving some comfort and laughs to Leah and myself. We’ll be running through the jelly royale from 2.15pm AEST to 3.15pm AEST / 4.15pm NZST to 5.15pm NZT / 12.15pm AWST to 1.15pm AWST. We’ll be trying to match into lobbies together, because why not, but that also means you can probably jump into our games and make life hell for us too.

And why not, after all. Firstly, it’s Friday. And secondly, half the fun of games like Fall Guys is unsuspectedly throwing other people off a cliff. That’s the spice of life.

If you want to jump into our Aussie Discord server as well, you can do that via the widget below. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.

Also, if you have other ideas for things you’d like to see us stream — or talk about on stream — let us know!