Score A Copy Of Resident Evil 3 For Half-Price

I love the Resident Evil series, warts and all, but I was disappointed by the short length of the Resident Evil 3 remake. It didn’t quite deliver for me. I wanted a bit more from this game, especially after the fantastic Resident Evil 2 remake.

Normally, if anyone asked me if the game was worth picking up, I’d say yes, but only if you can get it for cheap. The good news is, you can currently grab the PS4 edition of Resident Evil 3 for half-price! You’ll be paying $49, saving yourself $50.95 off the RRP. Even compared to competitors, like Kogan or JB Hifi, this is still the cheapest price going.

Released back in April of this year, this remake of 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. You play as former S.T.A.R.S. member, Jill Valentine, and the Umbrella mercenary, Carlos Oliveira, while navigating your way out of the zombie infested hellhole that is Raccoon City.

As far as remakes go, this game looks great and handles great too. Even though I had an issue with the short playtime, I had a lot of fun burning through it. It places more focus on the game’s action elements, where you’re constantly facing down hordes of flesh-eating zombies. It’s fast-paced and intense, but never feels suffocating. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time.

That on-edge feeling is exacerbated by the presence of Nemesis, a hulking, leather-clad threat that looms around every corner. He is constantly pursuing you. It’s both incredibly exhilarating and the most frustrating thing ever. If I had a dollar for each time I lost my shit because this arsehole monstrosity turned up at the absolute worst moment, I’d probably have enough money to buy this deal.

