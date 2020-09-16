See Games Differently

PlayStation 5: Every Game Confirmed To Launch On The PS5

Published 6 mins ago: September 17, 2020 at 8:40 am -
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is coming.

Now we have a confirmed release date and price for the PlayStation 5, you might be asking the next big question: what can I play on the console? While there’s a bunch of fantastic adventures coming your way, most of the epic next gen line-up is actually landing in 2021 due to a variety of delays. We don’t have an “official” launch line-up just yet but over the last few months we have seen a handful of games being announced for a release ‘at launch’ on November 12.

The recent PlayStation 5 showcase revealed a bunch of new games for the console’s launch line-up, including Devil May Cry 5: Special Editionan upgraded version of the original game giving Vergil his chance to shine. While he did technically appear as a main character in the base game, this is the first time in the game players will be able to take on the real Vergil’s moveset.

Also confirmed via the PlayStation 5 showcase event as a launch title was Fortniteeverybody’s favourite battle royale game.

With these two games confirmed, here’s how the PlayStation 5 launch line-up is looking:

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (next gen upgrade currently unconfirmed)
  • Astro’s Playroom (pre-loaded on the PlayStation 5)
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction All-Stars
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • Fortnite
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was expected to be a launch game, but the PlayStation 5 showcase confirmed it would miss the launch window. It is still set for a ‘Holiday 2020’ release though, so expect it by the end of the year.

PlayStation 5 owners will also be able to play the majority of PlayStation 4 games on their console via disc or through Sony’s mysterious PlayStation Plus Collection, which offers classic PlayStation 4 hits including The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted and more. Stay tuned for more news on this service and how it’ll operate.

There’s also a bunch of current gen games set for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X enhancements, although release dates for these upgrades are mostly unconfirmed.

The list currently includes Borderlands 3, The Witcher III and Cyberpunk 2077, but expect more to be announced in the wake of the big PlayStation 5 reveal. We’ll update this list as we learn more.

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

