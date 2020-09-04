What Are You Playing This Weekend?

I’m currently stuck in mandatory self isolation courtesy of some bad luck. Fortunately, that makes it all the better for catching up virtually — particularly over games that are more chill than they used to be.

One such game that’s become a way to unwind is, weirdly, Overwatch. I haven’t played it frequently for most of this year, as a lot of my regular group had transitioned to other games. But some of those friends are starting to revert back, preferring Overwatch‘s casual quick play mode and its lower stakes compared to the audiences and seriousness of games like Counter-Strike or Valorant.

A group have asked to catch up over some Overwatch times again, so that’s going to be a highlight over the next 24 hours. But I’m also looking for a bit of escapism, which is where this next game comes in.

Umurangi Generation is a game that’s been sitting on my list for a while. It’s a short indie title which launched in May, and it’s all about taking photographs of a crappy sci-fi city as you ferry packages on the Tauranga Express.

The game’s all about unlocking equipment, new lenses, and taking photos along the way. And as someone who can’t leave their house, that sounds pretty damn divine.

So that’s what’s on my cards for the weekend. What about you? What are you playing over the next few days? Anything interesting? Anything familiar? Tell us in the comments!