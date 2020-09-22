All the Xbox Series X Accessories You Can Preorder Right Now

If you’re one of the lucky few to snag an Xbox Series X preorder today, or even if you’re waiting on stock that might not appear until next year, you’re going to need more than just the console to play on. Here’s all the available accessories for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Strictly speaking, you don’t have to rush out and buy a whole host of gear for the new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S if you’re an existing Xbox One owner, because your existing controllers, wheels, headsets and even that amazing Xbox adaptive controller should work just fine from day one.

At the same time, it’s nice to gear up with all-new peripherals if your existing stock of controllers is showing more than a few signs of wear, tear or abuse from that time you rage quit by throwing the controller out the window on the 22nd floor. Or maybe you’re coming afresh to the world of Xbox, at which point you will need a few new bits and bobs.

Of course, that compatibility story also means that there’s a wealth of Xbox One accessories that you could buy for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It doesn’t take too much crystal ball gazing to suggest that there’s a lot of stock out there having “Xbox Series X/S compatible” stickers slapped onto it right now, if that’s not already the case.

In time, we can expect all kinds of third-party licensed controllers, headsets, stickers and just about anything that someone would pay Microsoft for the rights to throw an Xbox Series X logo onto. Right now, ahead of the official launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, there’s only a smattering of available peripherals options – but some of them are pretty vital to your gaming experience.

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White $89.95

You’re not going to get very far in your gaming journey without a controller – although the smart money says that a white controller picks up grot like nobody’s business.

Pre-order one from Microsoft for $89.95

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue $89.95

If white isn’t your style, the new controller colour du jour is Shock Blue, less likely to get lost down the back of the sofa. Unless you’ve got a shock blue sofa, that is.

Pre-order one from Microsoft for $89.95

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black $89.95

If you’re an Xbox classicist, then the Carbon Black controller model might be more your style.

Pre-order one from Microsoft for $89.95

Xbox Rechargeable Battery+USB Cable $29.95

Your gaming time lasts as long as the power does, so keep on going with the official Xbox Rechargeable battery, which ships with a USB C cable for charging between or during gameplay sessions.

Pick one up now from Microsoft for $29.95

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.