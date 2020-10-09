See Games Differently

Let's Unpack The Next-Gen PS5 And Xbox Launches And Games

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 60 mins ago: October 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm
It’s been a while since Leah and I have sat down to have a big chat about the world of games. So — after a few weeks of leave and various emergencies — the stream is back, and it’s time to hit the big one.

Which platform’s likely to emerge the victor with the next-gen console launches — and is winning even possible in 2020, given everything that’s happened? Alternatively, it is possible for any company (including Nintendo) to not succeed under the current conditions? And what next gen games are we likely to be talking the most about?

Leah and I will be unpacking all of that for an hour, as well as fielding any questions you have along the way. We’ll be kicking off from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT / 1.30pm-2.30pm AEST / 2pm-3pm ACST / 12.30pm-1.3opm AWST.

We haven’t streamed in a while, primarily because of family issues on my end that kept me away for a while. So it’d be wonderful if you joined us once again.

If you want to jump into our Aussie Discord server as well, you can do that via the widget below. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

