Sony’s XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Are $299 Today

The Sony 1000XM3’s are, without any doubt, one of the best pairs of headphones money can buy. The noise cancelling is superb, they’re comfortable as all hell, and as of today, they’re less than $300.

Getting the XM3’s for over $350 is usually worth it, but Amazon are tanking the Sony XM3 noise cancelling headphones to $299. They don’t have some of the fancier improvements of the XM4’s, but for the price, the superb noise cancellation and warmness of the sound — all of which are basically unchanged in the newer models anyway — you’re getting an absolute banger of a deal.

If you’re not a Prime member, the XM3’s are available for $344 instead. That’s still a slight discount, which isn’t bad, but definitely not $299-level good. Click here or via the preview link in the box below to grab the deal.

Sony Continues To Cut Bose's Grass If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X wireless headphones is all about better noise cancelling. This wouldn’t be a wrong assumption. The company managed to make its famous noise-cancelling headphones cancel even more noise. But what caught my attention is how much more comfortable they are. This is a sassy upgrade, since Sony’s major competitor, Bose, put “comfort” in the name of its headphones. Read more

A bonus is that the Sony XM3’s (like the older generations) come with a 3.5mm cable so you can use it with basically any device. Noise cancelling headphones are great to have, and if you don’t have a pair the XM3’s come highly, highly recommended. They’re even pretty good for gaming, provided you’re focusing more on open-world games and adventures than, say, Fortnite or twitch shooters. (Basically — pick anything with a booming soundtrack and a big soundstage, and you’re in for a great time.)

Seriously. Everyone should own a pair of noise cancelling headphones if you can — especially if you’re still doing a lot of working from home and you need to isolate from some of the madness at home. (Or the highway outside your window.)

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.