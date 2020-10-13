See Games Differently

Grab The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller For $67 Today

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: October 13, 2020 at 3:45 pm -
Filed to:Amazon Prime Day 2020
amazon-partnershipaupro controllerswitch
switch pro controller
Image: Supplied

The Switch Pro Controller is the best controller of the generation — even for PC gaming — and right now, it’s at a banging price.

Amazon Australia are selling the Pro Controller for $67.15, one of the best ever deals for the controller that I can remember. It was at around $80 earlier this morning, which wasn’t a bad price, but $67 is even better.

It’s worth pointing out again that the Pro Controller even has a hidden message inside. If you’ve never seen it before, all you have to do is push down on the right stick and peer through the plastic. I had to shine my phone’s torch at it to see — the text is underneath the stick, not on the stick itself.

If you want to know what to look for, here’s a guide:

Pretty sweet for a stock controller.

For those playing on PC, an extra tip: you can flip a setting inside Steam’s Big Picture mode to flip the generic gamepad button prompts around so it matches the layout of the Switch/Pro Controller. I don’t personally do this when using the Pro Controller, because I still have to use other gamepads for certain games — I couldn’t get the Pro Controller to work inside Microsoft Flight Simulator (as I’m launching that through Windows, not Steam, and therefore Steam’s controller configurations aren’t being applied).

Either way, great controller and an even better deal. Go pick it up now while it’s in stock.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • “The Switch Pro Controller is the best controller of the generation — even for PC gaming”

    It’s a banging controller, solid heft and meatiness to it – no doubt. Great candidate for ‘best controller of the generation’ BUT the D-Pad is trash, it just. does. not. work. It’s like sticky or something, you can’t press it with any assurance it registers properly. I can’t remember ever needing to touch though for any of the first party games.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.