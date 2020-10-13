Grab The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller For $67 Today

The Switch Pro Controller is the best controller of the generation — even for PC gaming — and right now, it’s at a banging price.

Amazon Australia are selling the Pro Controller for $67.15, one of the best ever deals for the controller that I can remember. It was at around $80 earlier this morning, which wasn’t a bad price, but $67 is even better.

It’s worth pointing out again that the Pro Controller even has a hidden message inside. If you’ve never seen it before, all you have to do is push down on the right stick and peer through the plastic. I had to shine my phone’s torch at it to see — the text is underneath the stick, not on the stick itself.

If you want to know what to look for, here’s a guide:

Pretty sweet for a stock controller.

For those playing on PC, an extra tip: you can flip a setting inside Steam’s Big Picture mode to flip the generic gamepad button prompts around so it matches the layout of the Switch/Pro Controller. I don’t personally do this when using the Pro Controller, because I still have to use other gamepads for certain games — I couldn’t get the Pro Controller to work inside Microsoft Flight Simulator (as I’m launching that through Windows, not Steam, and therefore Steam’s controller configurations aren’t being applied).

Either way, great controller and an even better deal. Go pick it up now while it’s in stock.