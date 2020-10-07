You Don’t Have To Go To An EB Games Store To Cancel Your PS5/Xbox Series X Preorder

Because the PS5/Xbox Series X preorder madness was an absolute mess, fans naturally tried to get preorders in with as many stores as possible. But when it comes to EB Games, cancelling those preorders has been surprisingly difficult.

In a great get from Aussie indie outlet Stevivor, some PS5 / Xbox Series X customers have been put through the ringer by local EB Games customer support. After mandating that all PS5 preorders and Xbox Series X preorders have to be online, customer staff then told people that “you’ll simply need to head in store to cancel” those same preorders.

Which … obviously isn’t hugely helpful for people living in Victoria, Australia’s second largest state by population, where EB Games stores are closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

EB Games gave Stevivor a statement, saying Victorian customers wouldn’t be able to process physical cancellations until, obviously, the restrictions are lifted. But anyone stuck in this situation can have their preorder cancelled by calling the EB Games support line on 13 39 30 and talking it out.

Telstra’s reportedly giving people the same advice through their online chat support for anyone who tried to secure a launch day Xbox Series X through the Xbox All Access program. Telstra hasn’t provided a comment as to what Victorians are supposed to do, since they can’t cancel their preorders in store either.

I’ve reached out to Telstra for a comment, and I’ll update this story when they get a reply. Either way, it’s a curious dilemma and a great find by Stevivor, so go give them a click. I’m sure there’s legal reasons for why the instore cancellations are necessary — proof of ID or some other kind of government-ID verification before the order can be cancelled. Either way, here’s hoping everyone involved makes the process a little more manageable.