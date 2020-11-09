See Games Differently

Telstra’s Second Xbox Series X Wave Will Arrive Just Before Cyberpunk 2077

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: November 9, 2020 at 11:51 am -
We heard last week how JB Hi-Fi customers would be getting their second wave preorders of the Xbox Series X a little earlier than expected. Telstra’s getting their second wave of Xbox Series X consoles in the country too — and Kotaku Australia has some very good news to report on that front.

If you were hoping to get your big black monolithic console in the country before Cyberpunk 2077 arrives, today’s a good day. Telstra has confirmed to Kotaku Australia that their second wave of Xbox Series X consoles will be dispatched from December 9.

If you’re in a metropolitan area, that means you’ve got a pretty good chance of getting your Xbox Series X the day Cyberpunk 2077 launches. When asked, Telstra provided this reminder — which was also given to all Xbox All Access users:

Your estimated console dispatch date is included in your pre-order confirmation. Our standard shipping times are 1-5 days nationally from dispatch, however COVID-19 impacts are causing delays on some orders. Your order should arrive within 10 days if you’re in a metro location. Regional orders may take longer. We’re doing everything we can to get your order to you quickly.

Xbox All Access is still a remarkably good deal in Australia, especially considering that a) anyone grabbing an Xbox this generation is likely to get Xbox Game Pass with it and b) people usually keep consoles for the entirety of a generation. The Xbox All Access terms run for two years, but given that’s roughly when a lot of Microsoft’s big hitters are coming to Game Pass anyway (or likely to) — think Starfield, Obsidian’s new IP, and so on — it’s a good offer for anyone who’s an existing Telstra customer.

If you can’t get that deal, there are some retailers still advertising stock of second wave Xbox Series X consoles. Target Broadway reportedly has “limited stock” of the Xbox Series X, but other retailers I checked at the time of writing had still suspended future preorders. The Xbox Series S is still available through the Microsoft Store, but check our review first before pulling the trigger.

Comments

  • This isn’t really ‘new’ news.. The December 9th shipment date is exactly what was in my confirmation email from over a month ago from Telstra. I’m still curious how JB can secure second wave orders a full 2-3 weeks before the official Xbox All Access partner in AU can..

    At the end of the day, it’s not a massive issue having to wait a few more weeks..

    Reply

