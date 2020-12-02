eBay Is Giving Away 24 PS5’s And Xbox Series X Consoles In Australia

Missed out on a PS5 or Xbox Series X in Australia? Well, save for whatever’s happening with Target’s allocation, eBay has one last competition that will be your best chance before 2021.

The auction website has announced that they will be giving away 24 next-gen console prize packs between 10:00am AEDT Thursday, December 3 and 11:59pm AEDT Sunday, December 6. They'll be given away in two batches, with the terms and conditions noting that "the first 12 eligible entries drawn" will win a PS5 prize pack with a compatible headset, extra controller and three games. If you're on the PS5, those games include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the hugely underrated Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

If you win the Xbox packs, you'll get Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and DiRT 5 instead of the PS5 exclusive games. Not a bad combo to knock out over Christmas.

The official landing page is live right here. Similar to eBay's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you'll need to be an eBay Plus member. You'll have to sign up to eBay Plus from 10:00am AEDT -- anyone who is an existing eBay Plus member won't be eligible, so if you're using a free trial already you'll have to make a fresh account. The competition is also limited to Australian residents and those aged over 18 or older.

You can kick off the eBay Plus free trial here, but remember you'll be billed $49 for an annual subscription once the 30-day trial finishes. The competition will run for three days and, with any luck, you'll be mucking around on a next-gen Xbox Series X or PS5 just in time for Christmas. (And if you do score one of those consoles, and the three supplied games aren't enough, we've got you covered. Here's a huge list of PS4 games that get massive benefits right now from the PS5, and here's our list of the best Xbox Series X/S games.) Good luck everyone!