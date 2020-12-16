The Best Gaming Boxing Day Deals

You know what always follows the Christmas ham and morning-after pancakes? That’s right, deals. Boxing Day 2019 saw massive discounts from retailers like Advent Games, Amazon Australia, JB Hi-Fi and more, with these players expected to repeat this behaviour on Boxing Day 2020.
Nothing’s set in stone yet, but we’ll be updating the deals as they become available, so be sure to check in again closer to and on the day.
Advent Games
Advent Games are one of the more prominent Australian board game retailers, shipping small card games to your massive tabletop 4X’s and big box Euro games.
Last year, we saw great deals on Azul Stained Glass of Sintra, Blackout Hong Kong, AuZtralia and heaps more. We’ll likely see a lot of similar deals this year, so check back on Boxing Day to see them here.
Amazon Australia
Boxing Day 2019 saw Amazon offer huge discounts on a mix of games, hardware and accessories, including God of War for just $25. We’ll have all of the specifics ready to go for this year’s sales as soon as possible.
EB Games
Last year there was a mix of deals on consoles, games, accessories, PC hardware and even some custom gaming PCs. We’ll likely see deals across big games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remake, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and maybe even Cyberpunk 2077.
JB Hi-Fi
JB’s 2 games for $40 offer is usually a Boxing Day mainstay, so that’ll probably be on the cards again this year. We’ll list the best titles when they’re available, so check back for them for more sale info.
Big W
The Big Blue’s Boxing Day 2019 offerings saw Shadow of the Tomb Raider go for $39, among other titles. Again, we’ll update this with a list of specifics closer to Boxing Day 2020.
That’s the pick of the Boxing Day sales so far. We’ll keep updating this post with more deals, and if you spot anything good, let us know in the comments!
This article has been updated since original publication.