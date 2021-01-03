The Week In Games: Werewolves

Another quiet release week. One of the biggest games coming out later this week is the Switch port of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest.
As usual, the first few weeks of January are mostly empty. Consider this a good time to dig into your backlog, read some books, or do what I do, replay old games you’ve already played. Again. Because, while the calendar says 2021, my mind is still stuck in a 2020 funk and I just need mindless comfort most nights.
Beyond Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, January 4
-
Ship Handling Simulator | PC
-
Asteroids Belt: Try To Survive! | PC
Tuesday, January 5
- Orion: The Eternal Punishment | PC, Mac
- Winter Sleigh | PC
- Ralf’s Adventure: Aztex Mystery | PC
Wednesday, January 6
-
Choices That Matter: And Their Were Eaten | Switch
-
Charge Kid | Switch
-
Two Die | PC
Thursday, January 7
-
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom | Xbox One, PC
-
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | Switch
-
Stardash | Switch
-
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | Switch
-
Press Any Button | PC
-
Iron Conflict | PC
Friday, January 8
-
Iris.Fall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
SuperMoose | Switch
-
Arnold | PC
-
Maniac Path 2 | PC
Saturday, January 9
-
Vamp Night | PC
Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
