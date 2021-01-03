See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Werewolves

Zack Zwiezen

January 4, 2021
Another quiet release week. One of the biggest games coming out later this week is the Switch port of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest.

As usual, the first few weeks of January are mostly empty. Consider this a good time to dig into your backlog, read some books, or do what I do, replay old games you’ve already played. Again. Because, while the calendar says 2021, my mind is still stuck in a 2020 funk and I just need mindless comfort most nights.

Beyond Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, January 4

  • Ship Handling Simulator | PC

  • Asteroids Belt: Try To Survive! | PC

Tuesday, January 5

  • Orion: The Eternal Punishment | PC, Mac
  • Winter Sleigh | PC
  • Ralf’s Adventure: Aztex Mystery | PC

Wednesday, January 6

  • Choices That Matter: And Their Were Eaten | Switch

  • Charge Kid | Switch

  • Two Die | PC

Thursday, January 7

  • Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom | Xbox One, PC

  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | Switch

  • Stardash | Switch

  • Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | Switch

  • Press Any Button | PC

  • Iron Conflict | PC

Friday, January 8

  • Iris.Fall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • SuperMoose | Switch

  • Arnold | PC

  • Maniac Path 2 | PC

Saturday, January 9

  • Vamp Night | PC

Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

