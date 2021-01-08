What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Sometimes weekends are good for video games. And other times, they’re good for just getting your shit in order.

A fair amount of my time’s going to be occupied with family — few plans over Christmas got disrupted, as you’d expect. But in between all of that, I’ve gotten a bunch of new IKEA desks and storage to work on a little project.

I’ve wanted to do a huge rework of my home PC/office “space” for a while, including a complete rework of my monitor setup. I’d love to have everything properly on VESA mounts rather than stands. I’ve always wanted to have one monitor in portrait mode for when I’m writing (especially for work), but also to be able to very simply move it away when I need to do Photoshop work, video editing, gaming or what have you.

(I’m also not expecting the actual work of IKEA building to be particularly difficult. People make it out to be vastly more difficult than it is, but I’ve also gotten some desks that are particularly simple: a top and four legs that just screw right in. No fancy nonsense necessary.)

So that’ll be fun and just a good bit of clearing out. Beyond that, I’ll probably be smashing out a bit more League of Legends: Wild Rift on the phone, as that’s an excellent way to burn 15 or 20 minutes at a time when you’ve got a background TV show on.

What are you playing this weekend?