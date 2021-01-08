See Games Differently

3
Published 1 hour ago: January 8, 2021 at 4:11 pm
what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Sometimes weekends are good for video games. And other times, they’re good for just getting your shit in order.

A fair amount of my time’s going to be occupied with family — few plans over Christmas got disrupted, as you’d expect. But in between all of that, I’ve gotten a bunch of new IKEA desks and storage to work on a little project.

I’ve wanted to do a huge rework of my home PC/office “space” for a while, including a complete rework of my monitor setup. I’d love to have everything properly on VESA mounts rather than stands. I’ve always wanted to have one monitor in portrait mode for when I’m writing (especially for work), but also to be able to very simply move it away when I need to do Photoshop work, video editing, gaming or what have you.

(I’m also not expecting the actual work of IKEA building to be particularly difficult. People make it out to be vastly more difficult than it is, but I’ve also gotten some desks that are particularly simple: a top and four legs that just screw right in. No fancy nonsense necessary.)

So that’ll be fun and just a good bit of clearing out. Beyond that, I’ll probably be smashing out a bit more League of Legends: Wild Rift on the phone, as that’s an excellent way to burn 15 or 20 minutes at a time when you’ve got a background TV show on.

What are you playing this weekend?

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • The same thing I’ve been playing for the last 192 hours of gameplay (including 6 hours sorting my storage the other night)… Cyberpunk 2077!

    I’m guessing I’m roughly 1/2 way through Act 2, and finding it one of the best RPGs I’ve played. I likely won’t, but I’m hoping to get it done by Sunday night when the kitten I’ve adopted is coming over. Coincidentally enough her name is Valerie, which means that the monthly comic I get done will need to be a Judy, V and Valerie one. XD

  • I picked up Planet Coaster, Two Point Hospital and House Flipper in the last Steam Sale, so… probably Minecraft. Because who actually plays games they buy on Steam, am I right? lol But no, really. Probably Planet Coaster. I’ve been wanting to play that for aaaages and they recently (in November) released it for Mac, so finally, I can play it. I’m gonna binge some let’s plays of the game and then get stuck into designing a park. Fun!

    • Your comments reminds me of the free games on the Epic Games Store. I try to go on and get them ever since the store launched, but the only game that I’ve actually played from there was one I bought. This is in spite of having 133 free games in my library there!

