See Games Differently

More PC Games Get Magical DLSS Support

Luke Plunkett

Published 13 mins ago: February 24, 2021 at 1:20 pm -
Filed to:computing
deep learning super samplinggraphics processing unitsidentity documentnioh 2nvidiapc gametechnology internetvideo cardsvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
More PC Games Get Magical DLSS Support
Image: Nvidia
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Two more PC games have gotten DLSS support — a form of modern sorcery — from Nvidia, meaning anyone with a card that supports the tech will now be getting much better performance.

DLSS On 240p Video Is Some Witchcraft

DLSS On 240p Video Is Some Witchcraft

Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) tech is one of the most impressive advances in recent video game history, able to take images that look fine and, through a process involving magic, make them look better. Even if you’re playing at some of the lowest settings imaginable.

Read more

Those games are Nioh 2 (which did not launch in the best shape) and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, which should both be getting framerate boosts of around 20-30fps (!!!) depending on your card.

That’s great news for anyone with a card that supports DLSS, but as we saw with Nioh 2, I’m starting to get a little worried — especially in this climate where buying graphics cards isn’t exactly simple — that developers might start using DLSS’ magic as a crutch for poor optimisation, and that’ll leave a lot of people whose cards don’t support DLSS out in the cold.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.