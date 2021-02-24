More PC Games Get Magical DLSS Support

Two more PC games have gotten DLSS support — a form of modern sorcery — from Nvidia, meaning anyone with a card that supports the tech will now be getting much better performance.

Those games are Nioh 2 (which did not launch in the best shape) and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, which should both be getting framerate boosts of around 20-30fps (!!!) depending on your card.

That’s great news for anyone with a card that supports DLSS, but as we saw with Nioh 2, I’m starting to get a little worried — especially in this climate where buying graphics cards isn’t exactly simple — that developers might start using DLSS’ magic as a crutch for poor optimisation, and that’ll leave a lot of people whose cards don’t support DLSS out in the cold.