The Oculus Games That’ll Make You Wish You Bought One

So you’re sick of this normal reality and are looking to escape into a virtual one? Picking up an Oculus (whether it’s the OG Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Rift) will let you step into a digital world.

If you don’t currently own the latest Oculus headset, the Quest 2, it comes in two storage sizes, 64GB and 256GB, with a price difference of $160 between them (the device costs $479 and $639, respectively). There’s also the Rift S, and you can read our handy comparison between these different headsets here.

The next thing you’ll need are some games to play. Below are some of the best games currently available for all the Oculus Quest and Rift models (unless noted otherwise), and absolute must-plays for anyone who owns the VR headset.

There was a hot minute where it seemed like every streamer was playing this game, so there’s a good chance that you’ve already seen Beat Saber in action. If you haven’t, it’s a rhythm game where you use legally distinct sabres of light to slash approaching blocks in time with the music – like the Bunnings Warehouse theme.

It’s one of those games that is a lot of fun to play and incredibly easy to lose a big chunk of time to. It’s also a surprisingly good work out too.

You can grab Beat Saber for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

You know those dreams you have where you feel like you’re falling, only to jerk awake on impact? What if there was a game dedicated to that entire feeling.

The Climb is a first person free solo climbing game and if your palms get sweaty at the thought of standing at a high height, wait until you actually play it.

The Climb was developed by Crytek, so the environments for each stage look stunning. When you finally hit that high peak you’ve been busting your arse to get up, there’s something special about taking a breather and soaking in the view.

You can grab The Climb for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

Eleven Table Tennis is a VR experience designed to test the limits of the human spirit. A crucible where every muscle in your body is put to the test, and every move you make, no matter how small, will play a part in deciding your fate.

Or, it’s an incredibly fun ping pong simulator with a fantastic physics engine. You decide!

You can grab Eleven Table Tennis for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

READ MORE How The Oculus Quest 2 Compares With The Original And The Oculus Rift S

In Moss, you play as Quill, an adventurous mouse questing through various tiny little temple on a quest to searching for their kidnapped uncle. You also play as a magical spirit that helps Quill solve puzzles by interacting with the world around them.

While you can play Moss with the standard camera view you’re given, the game encourages you to move yourself around to look around corners and bends to unlock secrets for Quill.

It’s a fun take on the platformer genre, where the VR aspect feels essential to the game, and not something that was tacked on later. Also? It looks absolutely great.

You can grab Moss for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

Battle royale games are all the rage at the moment, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s one designed for the Oculus experience. Until an official Fortnite Oculus release manifests, Population: One is the next best thing.

It’s what you’d expect – your team drops into a huge map and now you need to fight to be the last ones surviving. You can also craft various blockades and structures as you go, providing cover for your team.

What makes Population: One stand out from other battle royale games is its vertical combat system. Climbing the various massive structures spread over the map and soaring through the air aren’t fun game mechanics, it’s essential to the experience.

You can grab Population: One for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

Rez Infinite does have a plot – you play as a hacker, journeying through this unique representations of cyberspace, chasing down a self-aware AI. But all of that is just set dressing for the actual experience.

The visuals, sound and gameplay of Rez are designed in such a way that you don’t know where one starts or ends. As you float through this cyber rave, it creates this amazing sensation of synaesthesia.

In VR, you now have a 360-degree of everything, so you can watch as these fantastic shapes and colours pass you by. I don’t think describing this game really does it justice, it’s something you need to experience.

You can grab Rez Infinite for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

So you can’t make it to Disneyland to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Then why not bring Galaxy’s Edge to you.

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is set at the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, and gives you free rein to explore and adventure throughout of the world. You can try your hand at building a droid, trade blaster shots with attacking space pirates or receive lightsaber training from Yoda.

What Galaxy’s Edge does really well is immerse you into the world of Star Wars. From design to sound effects, every part of it is designed to hit that part of your brain that gets you excited for Star Wars. Until theme parks are back on the menu, this is fun way to head to a galaxy far, far away.

You can grab Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge for the Oculus Quest here.

The original Superhot was already a great game, but the VR version of the game somehow made it greater.

Superhot VR works exactly like the standard version of the game – it’s an FPS where time slows down when you’re not moving – except now you’re able to bend and dip your body like you’re recreating fight scenes from The Matrix, John Wick or a third Keanu Reeves action movie.

There’s limited ammo and guns to pick up along the way, so every movement needs to be carefully thought out, even as a storm of bullets are raining down on you. If there’s one game you need to play on your Oculus Quest, it’s this one.

You can grab Superhot VR for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

Playing Tetris Effect in VR in such a wild and different experience than playing it on a normal screen. To be surrounded with this fantastical visual and sound design is really something to behold.

It was produced by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, who was responsible for Rez, which should tell you everything you need to know.

The only downside to this game is that it’s in need of a resolution update to match the Oculus Quest 2’s display.

You can grab Tetris Effect for the Oculus Quest here.