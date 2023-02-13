The Best Meta Quest Games If You’re New To The World Of Virtual Reality

If you’ve just become the lucky owner of a Meta Quest 2 (no longer known as the Oculus Quest), there’s a whole barrage of games coming that will transport you to a whole new (virtual) reality. We thought we’d introduce you newbies to some of our favourite ones to get you started, seeing as VR headsets are booming in popularity, especially with the PSVR2 about to drop.

After all, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for complete newbies (at least for us, anyway). It’s a much more affordable than the Valve Index or HTC Vive range, and a well-rounded option if you’re not sure you’ll be diving into the world of 3D every single second of every day. Let’s face it, we’re all multi-console households these days.

Here’s a short list of the best games currently available for the Meta Quest 2.

The best Meta Quest 2 games to play for beginners

Resident Evil 4

If you’re a Resident Evil fan, it’s a no-brainer that you should fan the flames of your passion for horror games by picking up this remaster. We’re not really sure how they did it, but somehow, the classic horror RPG is even better in VR.

Instead of playing from a third-person POV, you get to hop into the driver’s seat and experience it firsthand. Your weapons are attached to your body, so you can look down and swap from your guns to a grenade with real-time speed and motions. It’s equal parts exhilarating and badass, especially when that iconic village attack occurs. This, folks, is immersion at its peak. If there’s one Resident Evil 4 port you don’t want to miss, it’s this one.

GOLF+

Ahh, golf. Sports fans will enjoy this chill VR experience that lets you play as if you’re undertaking a PGA tour. Or, if you’re looking for something with less structure, you can play a casual few rounds at TopGolf in-game, while relaxing at your private virtual lounge with up to seven friends.

GOLF+ is a much more effective way at relieving that golf itch if your Nintendo Switch just doesn’t do it for you.

Space Pirate Trainer DX

So you wanna be a space pirate? There’s nothing quite like Space Pirate Trainer DX, an arcade-based FPS that has you gunning for the highest score. It’ll make you feel like you’re playing an ’80s arcade shooter as you fight off waves of droids through an array of arenas. We recommend it if your mates have yet to jump on the VR bandwagon or you’re just highly competitive with yourself.

Among Us

Do you remember when everyone was playing Among Us back during the first major COVID lockdown? For those who were living under a rock, Among Us is an online social deduction game that you can play with up to 10 friends. If you’re a board game fiend, we liken it to Mafia or Werewolf.

The game takes place in a space station where one or two players are Imposters who run around offing the Crewmates. At the end of each turn, the Crewmates must vote together to eject the Imposters from the station before they’re all eliminated. It’s a hilarious, albeit chaotic game, that will reveal just how deceptive your friends can be.

As it turns out, you can play this hit deception game with your friends in VR. Not only is it even more challenging when your gaze is limited by what’s in front of you, but it’s so much more immersive as a role-playing game.

There was a hot minute where it seemed like every streamer was playing this game, so there’s a good chance that you’ve already seen Beat Saber in action. If you haven’t, it’s a rhythm game where you use legally distinct sabres of light to slash approaching blocks in time with the music – like the Bunnings Warehouse theme.

It’s one of those games that is a lot of fun to play and incredibly easy to lose a big chunk of time to. It’s also a surprisingly good work out too.

You know those dreams you have where you feel like you’re falling, only to jerk awake on impact? What if I told you there was a game dedicated to that entire feeling?

The Climb is a first-person free solo climbing game and if your palms get sweaty at the thought of standing at a high height, wait until you actually play it.

The Climb was developed by Crytek, so the environments for each stage look stunning. When you finally hit that high peak you’ve been busting your arse to get up, there’s something special about taking a breather and soaking in the view.

Eleven Table Tennis is a VR experience designed to test the limits of the human spirit. A crucible where every muscle in your body is put to the test, and every move you make, no matter how small, will play a part in deciding your fate.

Or, it’s an incredibly fun ping pong simulator with a fantastic physics engine. You decide!

In Moss, you play as Quill, an adventurous mouse questing through various tiny little temples searching for their kidnapped uncle. You also play as a magical spirit that helps Quill solve puzzles by interacting with the world around them.

While you can play Moss with the standard camera view you’re given, the game encourages you to move around to look around corners and bends to unlock secrets for Quill.

It’s a fun take on the platformer genre, where the VR aspect feels essential to the game, and not something that was tacked on later. Also? It looks absolutely great.

Battle royale games are all the rage at the moment, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s one designed for the Meta Quest experience. Until an official Fortnite Meta Quest release manifests, Population: One is the next best thing.

It’s what you’d expect – your team drops into a huge map and now you need to fight to be the last ones surviving. You can also craft various blockades and structures as you go, providing cover for your team.

What makes Population: One stand out from other battle royale games is its vertical combat system. Climbing the various massive structures spread over the map and soaring through the air aren’t fun game mechanics, they’re essential to the experience.

Rez Infinite does have a plot – you play as a hacker, journeying through this unique representation of cyberspace, chasing down a self-aware AI. But all of that is just set dressing for the actual experience.

The visuals, sound and gameplay of Rez are designed in such a way that you don’t know where one starts or ends. As you float through this cyber rave, it creates this amazing sensation of synaesthesia.

In VR, you now have a 360-degree of everything, so you can watch as these fantastic shapes and colours pass you by. I don’t think describing this game really does it justice, it’s something you need to experience.

So you can’t make it to Disneyland to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Then why not bring Galaxy’s Edge to you.

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is set at the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, and gives you free rein to explore and adventure throughout the world. You can try your hand at building a droid, trade blaster shots with attacking space pirates or receive lightsaber training from Yoda.

What Galaxy’s Edge does really well is to immerse you into the world of Star Wars. From design to sound effects, every part of it is designed to hit that part of your brain that gets you excited for Star Wars. Until theme parks are back on the cards, this is a fun way to head to a galaxy far, far away.

If you’ve already played through Galaxy’s Edge, there’s a new expansion, Last Call, which was recently released.

The original Superhot was already a great game, but the VR version of the game somehow made it greater.

Superhot VR works exactly like the standard version of the game – it’s an FPS where time slows down when you’re not moving – except now you’re able to bend and dip your body like you’re recreating fight scenes from The Matrix, John Wick or a third Keanu Reeves action movie.

There’s limited ammo and guns to pick up along the way, so every movement needs to be carefully thought out, even as a storm of bullets are raining down on you. If there’s one game you need to play on your Meta Quest, it’s Superhot.

Playing Tetris Effect in VR is such a wild and different experience compared to playing it on a normal screen. To be surrounded by this fantastical visual and sound design is really something to behold.

It was produced by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, who was responsible for Rez, which should tell you everything you need to know.

The only downside to this game is that it’s in need of a resolution update to match the Meta Quest 2’s display.

