Where To Preorder A PSVR 2 In Australia, If You Can Afford The Pricey Boy

If you’ve been studiously saving your pennies in the weeks since its release date was announced, there’s still time to go forth and preorder a PlayStation VR2 in Australia.

As we know, the PSVR 2 is a pricey boy. But as a public service (and because launch stock will likely wind up pretty limited), we’ve rounded up all the places we know of where you can currently throw down a PSVR 2 preorder.

Right now, the cheapest option is with Amazon Australia for both the standard PlayStation VR2 set and Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle.

There’s plenty of exciting games on the roster for the PS5 VR2, including the exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain VR adventure, Resident Evil Village, Star Wars: Tales From Galaxy’s Edge (Enhanced Edition) and No Man’s Sky.

Call of the Mountain will be available at launch and in exciting news, the No Man’s Sky update is also due to arrive in time for the PSVR 2’s release in February. Unfortunately, the other games won’t be available until later on in the year, but you can peruse this list here if you want to keep up to date with all of the games announced for the PlayStation VR 2.

Where to preorder a PSVR 2 in Australia

Check out all of the retailers below:

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

The PlayStation VR2 will be available from February 23, 2023, so you’ve still got some time before it launches.

Good luck, bargain hunters. May the Stock Availability gods smile upon your PSVR 2 preorder.