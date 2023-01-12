‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Where To Preorder A PSVR 2 In Australia, If You Can Afford The Pricey Boy

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: January 12, 2023 at 12:40 pm
Filed to:PlayStation
If you’ve been studiously saving your pennies in the weeks since its release date was announced, there’s still time to go forth and preorder a PlayStation VR2 in Australia.

As we know, the PSVR 2 is a pricey boy. But as a public service (and because launch stock will likely wind up pretty limited), we’ve rounded up all the places we know of where you can currently throw down a PSVR 2 preorder.

Right now, the cheapest option is with Amazon Australia for both the standard PlayStation VR2 set and Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle.

There’s plenty of exciting games on the roster for the PS5 VR2, including the exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain VR adventure, Resident Evil VillageStar Wars: Tales From Galaxy’s Edge (Enhanced Edition) and No Man’s Sky.

Call of the Mountain will be available at launch and in exciting news, the No Man’s Sky update is also due to arrive in time for the PSVR 2’s release in February. Unfortunately, the other games won’t be available until later on in the year, but you can peruse this list here if you want to keep up to date with all of the games announced for the PlayStation VR 2.

Where to preorder a PSVR 2 in Australia

Check out all of the retailers below:

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

The PlayStation VR2 will be available from February 23, 2023, so you’ve still got some time before it launches.

Good luck, bargain hunters. May the Stock Availability gods smile upon your PSVR 2 preorder.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • This article got me searching, preorders still not available on Canadian sites yet or it sold out and the links got pulled already not sure nothing popped up in my search haha

  • Now I’m confused. Just what have Australian’s bought with their ‘pre-order’?

    You can still pre-order on most sites 24 hours later so either Sony has plenty of units to ship or all we’ve bought is a holding spot that will be updated come Feb 2023 when we get an email telling us our shipment has been ‘delayed’.

    Or can we all expect to get a PSVR2 with our pre-orders? Is no one buying them?

