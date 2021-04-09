Stream Alert: Let’s Relax With Some Hearthstone And Chill

This week, we welcomed an exciting new addition to the Kotaku Australia team: Lavender Baj. Really, we pinched her from the folks at Pedestrian.TV, where she was cooking up spicy yarns — but either way, we’re so excited to have her onboard. To get to know Lavender and all her favourite games, we’re doing something a bit different with the weekly Kotaku AU stream.

Typically, we’ll play newer games on the menu like our excellent pre-Easter It Takes Two journey, but I know Lavender’s a bit of a Hearthstone fiend, so we’ll be hunkering down and chilling with that this afternoon. We’ll chat about our favourite games, what’s coming up for the rest of the year and all about the various Worlds of Warcraft.

As a relative newcomer to Hearthstone, there’s zero doubt in my mind I’m heading for an absolute thrashing from a pro, but we all love a good underdog story, so maybe there’s hope for me yet.

If you’d like to join us and get to know Lav, we’ll be live on the Kotaku Australia Twitch channel from 2:45 p.m. AEST – 3:30 p.m. AEST. Just a short one today, but hopefully there’s enough time to pop around and say hello.

We’d love to see you there!

Hopefully we’ll see some familiar faces when we go live this afternoon!