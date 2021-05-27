A PC Case Worthy Of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Following up on cases built for players of Rainbow Six and World of Warcraft, NZXT’s latest non-combustible custom CRFT gaming cast is a striking ode to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla that’s absolutely gorgeous when it’s filled with PC components. Wanna see?

Limited to only 500 units and on sale now, the $US250 ($321) CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla is a custom version of NZXT’s lovely compact mid-tower H510 cast. This special edition uses the H510’s tempered glass window to great effect, with an etching of Odin’s wolf, raven, and steed watching over your PC components. The AC: Valhalla logo lights up on the front when the system is powered on, while the right side of the case has the logo painted on. The entire affair is decorated in distressed black metal.

Mind my messy-arse home. (Photo: Mike Fahey / Kotaku)

Because photos of the empty case don’t do it justice, NZXT sent along a loaded sample of the CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla for this bedridden reporter to attempt to manipulate on a wobbly roller-table, which did not cause me any stress at all, except for a lot.

Here’s what’s inside the build I was sent:

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800x

GPU: Asrock 6900xt

CPU Cooler Kraken Z63

PSU: NZXT C850

Motherboard: N7 B550 Black

Memory: 32 GB Ram 3200 G skill

Storage: 1 TB M.2 Seagate FIRECUDA

It’s an AMD machine, because AMD rocks and Nvidia video cards are hard to find right now. I love that the system includes the Kraken Z63, the CPU cooler that plays animated GIFs. I also like the NZXT N7 b550 motherboard, which has a cover so it doesn’t look like the system has a motherboard inside at all.

Where is the mobo? (Photo: Mike Fahey / Kotaku)

I would show you the side with the glass on, but it’s very reflective and my home is not worthy of reflection. What I will show you is the cute little charm that comes with every case.

A nice touch. (Screenshot: Mike Fahey / Kotaku)

I will also show you the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla shield puck, a magnetic dealio used for cable management or holding my dirty-arse headphones.I clipped out my headphones because damn, I need to clean my headphones.

Puck it. (Screenshot: Mike Fahey / Kotaku)

The whole thing comes together into an excellent tribute to a very good game about Vikings doing Viking things. Also, if you stare at the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla logo for too long it begins to look like the spaces under the axes are eyes with a tiny mouth.

Can't unsee it. (Photo: Mike Fahey / Kotaku)

You’re welcome.