Battlefield 6 Images Have Reportedly Leaked & We’re Not Mad About It

Images from the upcoming Battlefield 6 have been allegedly leaked and if they’re to be believed, the game looks pretty damn schmick.

The leaked images were originally reported by VGC, but Tom Henderson — who regularly reports on Battlefield 6 — has also confirmed their authenticity, which means we’re pretty certain this is our first real look at the game.

“I’m not going to RT or share for obvious reasons… But yes, the 2 #BATTLEFIELD images that have been leaked in the past hour are real,” Henderson tweeted. “I’m not sure why the leaker has decided to capture the exact same shots (although the heli shot is a few frames out) but the screen grabs where likely captured via zoom or something like that – Which explains the low quality. We’re not long away now :).”

Battlefield 6 is the first instalment in the highly successful series since 2018’s Battlefield 5, and is just one of many projects the team is concurrently working on — including a mobile game that has particularly piqued my excitement.

We already know that the Battlefield 6 has the biggest team of developers of any Battlefield game to-date, and judging by the leaked images, it’s clear to see why.

The images feature a rocket ship, a bunch of helicopters, beaches and a huge storm, among other things. As is the case with any leak, the image quality looks like it was taken on a Nokia 3310, but it at least gives us a bit of an idea of what we’re working with here.

Some fans have speculated that this isn’t a real leak, and is simply an attempt at fan art (hence the low quality and the nearly identical frames as previous drawings released by Henderson). However, he was quick to assert that he “may or may not have” traced the screen, which makes far more sense.

Maybe instead of assuming someone photoshopped my drawings, people should assume I may or may not have traced over the scenes #BATTLEFIELD pic.twitter.com/edqCBcU64g — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 2, 2021

We’ve still got no word on an official release date for Battlefield 6 just yet, but if these leaks prove to be legitimate, we surely can’t be far off.