See Games Differently

EB Games Is Flogging Off A Ton Of Switch Games For Cheap

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: August 3, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:deals
eb games
EB Games Is Flogging Off A Ton Of Switch Games For Cheap
Image: Two Point Hospital / SEGA

While browsing the eShop is as much fun as most games, good digital Switch discounts are few and far between. Fortunately, EB Games has come to the rescue with a massive Switch sale.

It’s not a Switch-exclusive sale, but according to the Aussie tracker Gamedeals, Nintendo fans are getting the bulk of the deals. There’s decent discounts on Immortals Fenyx Rising, Balan Wonderworld, the Switch version of Civilization VICrypt of the Necrodancer, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Cloudpunk, Captain Tsubasa, Streets of Rage 4, Two-Point Hospital, Atelier Ryza 2 and plenty more.

Xbox and PlayStation owners have some decent picks too: the excellent Watch Dogs 2 is down to $9.95, Crash Bandicoot 4 is 50% off, and there’s good bargains on Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4/PS5, Ace Combat 7, Empire of Sin, Fairy Tail, DiRT 5, Cloudpunk, John Wick Hex and more.

Let’s start with the Switch offers:

Image: Nintendo

On the PlayStation and Xbox side, here’s some of what’s available.

eb games switch
Image: Kotaku Australia

A lot of the Xbox games are generally things you can get for cheaper through Game Pass — EA Play or Bethesda titles, for instance. But there’s a lot of good gems amongst the chaff. Cloudpunk is good value under $30, and Youngblood is hard to pass up for $5, especially if you’re playing in co-op. Two Point Hospital and Fairy Tail will keep you busy for at least a weekend or two.

EB Games isn’t advertising the sale directly via a store page, so your best shot is via the direct links above. You can also head direct to the Gamedeals tracker, which will notify you whenever games go on sale, or they’re added to a database. (Art of rally was just added to the Xbox store this morning, for instance.)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.