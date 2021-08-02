Red Dead Redemption 2 Has Sold In More Than 38 Million Copies

In a small reminder of how staggeringly successful Wild West outings can be, Take-Two gave everyone a reminder overnight with an sales update on Red Dead Redemption 2.

While it’s not close to the dazzling 150 million sales of Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead Redemption series is absolutely worth its weight in gold. And Red Dead 2 is no exception. Apart from being one of the longest reviews we’ve ever published, Take-Two also revealed in their latest quarterly investor call how the prequel had sold-in — that’s digital copies and physical copies sold to retailers combined — more than 38 million units worldwide.

For comparison, that’s enough to nudge Red Dead Redemption 2 past Mario Kart Wii on the list of highest selling games. It’ll need to sell 5 million more units to break the top 10 — 10th spot is held by Tetris for the NES and Game Boy, with 43 million sales.

Red Dead‘s combined success means it’s sold more copies than the entire Civilization franchise — which is pretty astonishing when you consider how massive a hit Civ has been since the early ’90s. Borderlands 3 is doing well with more than 13 million units sold in, although that’s miles behind the success of Borderlands 2, which sold in more than 25 million copies as of this year.

The publisher announced on the call that it’ll reveal a new franchise later this month. There’s more acquisitions on the books too, according to the official investor slides. Those new studios will fall under Take-Two’s separate publishing label Private Division, however, which recently acquired Moon Studios, the developers of Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Private Division also owns Intercept Studios, which is working on “games set in the Kerbal [Space Program] universe”.

As for the new Take-Two franchise, it’s likely we’ll hear about it towards the end of August. That’s when Gamescom is set to kick off — virtually at least — and it’d be a reasonable tentpole reveal for Gamescom Night Live.