The Latest EB Games Sale Has Some Cracking PS5, Xbox And Switch Deals

Leah J. Williams

Published 21 mins ago: September 16, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Image: Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The sad news about the latest EB Games sale is many of us won’t be able to breeze past our nearest store and see battleships made of sales signs, or octopuses cut from plastic wrap. In normal times, the big yearly sale would be a massive deal and by now, we’d see those usual “is EB Games having a sale?” posts. But while this year is a little bit different, the deals on offer aren’t.

There’s plenty of great games on sale right now, including a bunch of PS5 and Xbox hits. Standouts include Yakuza: Like A Dragon on Xbox Series X for $24.98, Watch Dogs: Legion on PS4 for $17.49 and Avengers on PS4 for $31.96 (free PS5 upgrades included for both).

You can also grab Balan Wonderland on PS4 for $11.97 if you’re curious about one of gaming’s recent “disasters”.

It does appear the sales banners haven’t gone live on the store’s website just yet, but email subscribers may have received a late afternoon EDM yesterday linking to the biggest offers around.

Here’s every game you should consider picking up in the latest EB Games sale:

marvels avengers hawkeye dlc
Image: Square Enix

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS5|XSX) – $49.98
  • Balan Wonderland (PS4) – $11.97 ($17.97 on PS5)
  • Biomutant (XBO) – $59.97
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) – $31.96
  • Cooking Mama: Cookstar (Switch) – $47.96
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4|PS5|XBO) – $24.98
  • Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (XBO) – $24.98
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (XSX) – $17.97
  • Doraemon: Story of Seasons (PS4) – $7.49
  • Empire of Sin (XBO) – $7.96
  • Hitman 3 (PS5) – $59.97
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) – $35.97
  • Judgment (PS5) – $35.97
  • Just Dance 2021 (Switch) – $39.98 ($29.98 on PS4|PS5)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4) – $31.96
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5) – $44.98
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5) – $47.97
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat (XSX) – $19.99
  • Red Dead Redemption II (PS4) – $39.96
  • Scarlet Nexus (PS5) – $59.97
  • Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster (Switch) – $47.97
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy (XBO) – $12.49
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4|PSVR) – $14.98
  • The Falconeer (XSX) – $9.98
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (XSX) – $29.98
  • Untitled Goose Game (PS4) – $24.98
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4|PS5) – $17.49
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon (XSX) – $24.98

Note: Prices differ wildly between Xbox and PS4/5 versions of the same game, so check which is cheaper before you buy.

In addition to games, there’s also a bunch of accessories you might also like to grab, including marked down LEGO Super Mario sets.

You can browse the range for yourself here or wait until those shiny red sale signs go live on the EB Games website.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest deals, news and reviews from the worlds of video games, pop culture and beyond.

