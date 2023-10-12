EB Games’ Latest Sale Includes Some Pretty Good Games TBH

EB Games is currently running a Mix ‘n’ Match sale, with games across PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo platforms going 2-for-$50 and 2-for-$25, respectively. I’ve thrown together a long list for you, because you know we like to bring it to your attention when there’s a chance to save a buck and patch some holes in your collection.

I’ve laid out a list of the better titles I spotted in the mix below. There are a few gems that repeat themselves from platform to platform, and I think those are worth paying attention to. I’ve also populated this list exclusively with new titles (by which I mean games that have not been purchased before), though plenty of preowned ones are in the mix. You can switch on the preowned filter on the EB Games store page to see those titles if you’re so inclined.

Righto, deals:

2 for $50

PS5 and PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, PS4)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)

Deathloop (PS5)

Disgaea 6 Complete: Deluxe Edition (PS4)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS5, PS4)

Far Cry 6 (PS5, PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS5)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5)

Hades (PS5, PS4)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4)

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (PS5)

The Quarry (PS5, PS4)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4)

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle (NS)

Demon Throttle (NS)

The DioField Chronicle (NS)

Doctor Who Duo Bundle (NS)

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (NS)

FIFA 22 (NS)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (NS)

Just Dance 2022 (NS)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (NS)

Matchpoint Tennis (NS)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (NS)

Olli Olli World (NS)

Redout 2: Deluxe Edition (NS)

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (NS)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (NS)

2 for $25

PS5 and PS4

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4)

Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4)

Beyond a Steel Sky (PS4)

CHORUS (PS5)

Dolmen (PS5, PS4)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (PS5, PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5, PS4)

Maneater (PS4)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Double Pack (PS4)

Neo: The World Ends With You (PS4)

Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5, PS4)

The Riftbreaker (PS5)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS5, PS4)

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered (NS)

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (NS)

Odd Ballers (NS)

Rayman Legends (NS)

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl GOLD (NS)

Trials Rising (NS)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (NS)

Image: Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, EA, Kotaku Australia