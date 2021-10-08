Yes, Far Cry 6 Has A Transmog Feature

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft’s cockfighting game that includes a gazillion-hour open-world shooter, has a transmog feature. But you might not know so from the start. In fact, to take it from some players, it’s all too easy to glaze right over it.

Transmog, for those unfamiliar with the term, is a feature in gear-heavy games that allows you to change your outfit without changing your stats. In games that marry stats, perks, and other essentials to specific pieces of gear, like Far Cry 6, transmog is if not essential, at least very much appreciated. Ubisoft’s own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla added it four months after launch, but flummoxed players by demanding a moderate sum of in-game currency for each change. (Even more offensive, you can pay real money for that in-game currency.) Destiny 2, meanwhile, added long-requested transmog options earlier this year, but tethered them to an excruciating grind, essentially limiting how often players could make use of the features.

Both systems, while far from perfect, are better than nothing. Cyberpunk 2077, a notoriously sartorially challenged role-playing game, does not have a transmog feature. Officially.

In Far Cry 6, the feature is available from the start, and it’s absent gimmicks. You don’t have to grind for resources. You don’t have to pony up in-game currency. You just…select the thing you want to wear and then wear it. The only catch is that the option to do so is a bit buried.

First, go to your Arsenal menu. Hover over any piece of gear you want to change, then hit the Triangle button (on PlayStation) to inspect it. In the lower-left hand corner, you’ll see a small icon that looks like an eyeball doing a barrel roll.

Arrow for emphasis. (Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku)

Click on that. From there, you can have your character display any other unlocked piece of equipment in the same category. That’s it! Welcome back to the world of the fashionable.

This option has slipped by some players, which makes sense, as again, it bears no obvious indicator. “Just found out you can customise your look and not effect [sic] your stats and shit,” reads one Reddit post, with the author explaining downthread they wished they learned about it sooner. Kotaku’s own Zack Zweizen, who’s sunk more than two dozen hours into the game, didn’t know the option existed until I mentioned it in our Slack channel this morning. So yeah, don’t feel bad if you’ve missed it.

Now, if only I could transmog that ludicrously stylish Far Cry x Hamilton field watch onto my IRL wrist…