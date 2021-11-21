The Best Early Black Friday Deals For The Nintendo Switch

Black Friday 2021 has come early this year, bringing with it a nice stack of Nintendo Switch deals. Black Friday and the forthcoming Cyber Monday are both major online sale events, and having to sort through every available deal can be a bit overwhelming at times. To help you get straight to the best Nintendo deals available, we’ve sorted through everything for you already.
There’s also a fair few deals on Switch games available, which includes recent titles like Metroid Dread and Mario Party Superstars, along with 29% off selected Joy-Con controllers.
We can definitely expect more deals to appear as we get closer to the official start of Black Friday 2021, but there’s also no telling when all of these bargains will switch back to full price. So make good use of them while you can.
The best early Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch games
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Edition – now $35.95 (down from $49.95)
- Crysis Remastered – now $49.95 (down from $69.95)
- Destroy All Humans! – now $44.95 (down from $59.95)
- Game Builder Garage – now $38 (down from $49.95)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $43.95 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening – now $60 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – now $57 (down from $79.95)
- Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 – now $32.40 (down from $49.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 – now $34.95 (down from $59.95)
- Oddworld Collection – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Overcooked 2 – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $43 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- Splatoon 2 – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Party – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – now $59 (down from $89.95)
The best early Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch accessories
Has the dreaded Joy-Con drift set in on your Switch’s controllers? If you’re looking to replace your Joy-Cons, you can currently save up to 29% off a new pair during Black Friday. This sale includes the Red/Blue and Blue/Yellow Joy-Cons, which are now selling for $85 a pair (down from $119.95).
You can also pick up Joy-Con Charging Station for $34.55, down from $59.95.
Stay tuned for more Nintendo Switch sales as they go live, and check out the rest of our Black Friday 2021 round-ups here.
This article has been updated since its original publication.