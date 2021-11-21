The Best Early Black Friday Deals For The Nintendo Switch

Black Friday 2021 has come early this year, bringing with it a nice stack of Nintendo Switch deals. Black Friday and the forthcoming Cyber Monday are both major online sale events, and having to sort through every available deal can be a bit overwhelming at times. To help you get straight to the best Nintendo deals available, we’ve sorted through everything for you already.

There’s also a fair few deals on Switch games available, which includes recent titles like Metroid Dread and Mario Party Superstars, along with 29% off selected Joy-Con controllers.

We can definitely expect more deals to appear as we get closer to the official start of Black Friday 2021, but there’s also no telling when all of these bargains will switch back to full price. So make good use of them while you can.

The best early Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch games

The best early Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch accessories

Has the dreaded Joy-Con drift set in on your Switch’s controllers? If you’re looking to replace your Joy-Cons, you can currently save up to 29% off a new pair during Black Friday. This sale includes the Red/Blue and Blue/Yellow Joy-Cons, which are now selling for $85 a pair (down from $119.95).

You can also pick up Joy-Con Charging Station for $34.55, down from $59.95.

