Give Your PC A Much Needed Upgrade With These Early Black Friday Deals

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it’s Black Friday season, a lot of Aussie retailers love to jump the gun and unveil their jaw-dropping sales a few days early. Obviously, there’s a lot going on, especially if you were just looking for some new parts to add to your PC or a bunch of peripherals to upgrade your gaming rig. That’s where we come in.

When the deals start coming, they don’t stop coming, so we’ve waded through a sea of Black Friday sales and broken down the best PC, laptop, monitor and accessory bargains by your favourite retailers.

Go on, suss them out below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

READ MORE These Are The Best Early Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals For Gaming And Tech

The Good Guys are coming in red hot with the Good Deals. If you head on over to its Black Friday sale, you’ll find that they have some solid savings on a range of laptops and notebooks, including big brands such as Dell, Apple, Lenovo and Samsung.

Laptop deals:

Monitor deals:

Accessory deals:

Explore The Good Guys full Black Friday sale here.

HP is having quite the Black Friday sale. When you hear HP, you might not think it has much in terms of gaming laptops and accessories, but its OMEN and Victus models can definitely spar with the big dogs like Alienware and Razer.

Its Black Friday PC sale features big deals including up to 30% off monitors, up to 45% off laptops, up to 35% off all-in-one PCs and up to 49% off accessories.

Black Friday HP Laptop deals:

Desktop and PC deals:

Monitor deals:

Accessories deals:

Explore HP’s full Black Friday sale here.

Best Black Friday Amazon Computer deals

Meanwhile, Amazon’s gone a little nuts with the PC deals for Black Friday. You can save on a range of Lenovo monitors, take up to 52% off Logitech accessories and up to 63% off Razer.

Check out the best deals below:

Best Black Friday Dell PC deals

Dell’s online store has slashed up to 40% on its gaming laptop ranges for its Black Friday sale, including 20% off this Alienware Aurora R13 desktop, 40% off this monitor and $660 off this Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop.

Dell deals:

Dell’s eBay shopfront will let you take an extra 20% off its already discounted range of laptops and accessories using the promo code DELLBF20.

You can check out Dell’s computer sale at eBay here.

Microsoft deals:

Microsoft has also come to the party by also offering 22% off for eBay Plus members and 20% off for non-members.

Plus members can claim their discount using the promo code FRIBLK22, while non-members must use FRIBLK20.

Shop Microsoft’s eBay sale here.

Razer deals:

Razer’s dedicated eBay store also has discounts on select gaming accessories if you’re in need of some more peripherals to deck out your gaming station.

Like Microsoft, Plus members can claim their discount using the same promo code FRIBLK22, while non-members must use FRIBLK20.

Shop from Razer’s Black Friday sale on eBay here.

Happy days – Lenovo’s online store is offering up to 40% off its elite Legion gaming range, with big discounts on laptops and desktops this Black Friday.

Shop Lenovo’s Black Friday computer sale here.

If you want a pro gaming laptop to run your favourite AAA games on, then look no further than Kogan’s Black Friday PC sale. Our top picks from this selection include $720 off the MSI Katana GF66, $580 off the MSI Stealth 15M and $350 off the MSI Modern 14 gaming laptop.

Explore Kogan’s Black Friday computer sale here.

Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?

Check out more of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale round-ups below: