Give Your PC A Much Needed Upgrade With These Early Black Friday Deals

When it’s Black Friday season, a lot of Aussie retailers love to jump the gun and unveil their jaw-dropping sales a few days early. Obviously, there’s a lot going on, especially if you were just looking for some new parts to add to your PC or a bunch of peripherals to upgrade your gaming rig. That’s where we come in.
When the deals start coming, they don’t stop coming, so we’ve waded through a sea of Black Friday sales and broken down the best PC, laptop, monitor and accessory bargains by your favourite retailers.
Go on, suss them out below.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Best Black Friday The Good Guys deals
The Good Guys are coming in red hot with the Good Deals. If you head on over to its Black Friday sale, you’ll find that they have some solid savings on a range of laptops and notebooks, including big brands such as Dell, Apple, Lenovo and Samsung.
Laptop deals:
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ M1 256GB – now $1,349 (down from $1,499)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ M2 256GB – now $1,709 (down from $1,899)
- Apple Mac Mini M1 256GB – now $989 (down from $1,099)
- Dell G15 15.6″ RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Win 11 Gaming Laptop – now $1,549 (down from $2,299)
- Dell G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – now $1,424 (down from $1,899)
- Dell G15 15.6″ 12th Gen Win 11 Gaming Laptop – now $1,199 (down from $1,599)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ i5 8GB 256GB – now $839 (down from $1,397)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ i5 8GB 128GB Platinum – now $1,083 (down from $1,649)
Monitor deals:
- Dell 24″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $300 (down from $429)
- Dell 32″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $524 (down from $699)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-30 QHD Gaming Monitor – now $335 (down from $479)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-20 QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor – now $384 (down from $499)
- Samsung 23.5″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $169 (down from $199)
- Samsung 27″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $229 (down from $249)
Accessory deals:
- Bonelk GH-510 Gaming RGB Headphones – now $29.98 (down from $59.99)
- Bonelk GH-717 Gaming RGB Headphones – now $49.98 (down from $99.99)
- Lycan Gaming Ironside LED Multimedia Gaming Keyboard – now $47.96 (down from $59.95)
- Lycan Gaming Luna Rainbow LED Wired Gaming Headset – now $55.96 (down from $69.95)
- Lycan Gaming Epsilon Wired RGB Gaming Mouse – now $63.96 (down from $79.95)
Explore The Good Guys full Black Friday sale here.
Best Black Friday HP laptop deals
HP is having quite the Black Friday sale. When you hear HP, you might not think it has much in terms of gaming laptops and accessories, but its OMEN and Victus models can definitely spar with the big dogs like Alienware and Razer.
Its Black Friday PC sale features big deals including up to 30% off monitors, up to 45% off laptops, up to 35% off all-in-one PCs and up to 49% off accessories.
Black Friday HP Laptop deals:
- HP Laptop 14s-dq3026TU – now $356 (down from $649)
- HP Laptop 15s-du4016TU – now $699 (down from $999)
- HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 – now $999 (down from $1,499)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 – now $999 (down from $1,499)
- HP Chromebook x360 14b-cb0000TU – now $599 (down from $799)
- OMEN Gaming Laptop 16-inch n0065AX – now $2,474 (down from $3,299)
- Victus Gaming Laptop 15-inch fa0076TX – now $1,874 (down from $2,499)
Desktop and PC deals:
- OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop – now $3,444 (down from $5,299)
- HP Pro 400 G9 Small Form Factor Desktop PC – now $1,335 (down from $1,485)
- HP EliteOne 870 G9 All-In-One Desktop PC Touchscreen – now $2,286 (down from $2,545)
- OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop PC (GT22-0016a) – now $3,499 (down from $4,999)
Monitor deals:
- HP M24fe FHD Monitor – now $195 (down from $279)
- HP M27 Webcam Monitor – now $314 (down from $449)
- HP P22h G4 FHD Monitor – now $215 (down from $268)
- HP 34″ WQHD Gaming Monitor (X34) – now $594 (down from $849)
Accessories deals:
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $229)
- HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller (Black) – now $55 (down from $89)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $97 (down from $159)
- HyperX Pulsefire Mat – now $20 (down from $39)
- HyperX Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $55 (down from $79)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset – now $41 (down from $59)
- HyperX 60 Alloy Origins AQU Gaming Keyboard – now $125 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Red) – now $111 (down from $179)
- HyperX QuadCast S Gaming USB Microphone – now $224 (down from $299)
Explore HP’s full Black Friday sale here.
Best Black Friday Amazon Computer deals
Meanwhile, Amazon’s gone a little nuts with the PC deals for Black Friday. You can save on a range of Lenovo monitors, take up to 52% off Logitech accessories and up to 63% off Razer.
Check out the best deals below:
- ASUS: Save up to 25% off laptops, up to 36% off select accessories, including mice and keyboards and up to 54% off selected routers
- ASUS ROG Gaming Laptop – now $2,239.20 (down from $2,799)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming Laptop – now $3,524 (down from $4,699)
- ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop – now $1,169.22 (down from $1,499)
- Corsair/Elgato: Save up to 50% off selected PC gaming accessories and streaming gear
- EPOS: Up to 30% off gaming headsets
- HyperX: Save up to 43% off select accessories, including keyboards, mice and headsets
- Lenovo: Save up to 43% off select monitors and laptops
- Lenovo G27-20 Gaming Monitor – now $236.55 (down from $379)
- Lenovo G27q-30 27-inch QHD 165Hz 1ms Monitor – now $399 (down from $479)
- Lenovo Legion Y25-30 Monitor – now $349 (down from $499)
- Lenovo Legion Y27gq-20 Gaming Monitor – now $449 (down from $976.52)
- LG: Save up to 33% off select monitors
- Logitech: Save up to 52% off selected accessories, including keyboards, mice and streaming gear
- MSI: Save on gaming laptops and desktops.
- MSI Katana GF76 11UC-609AU Black 17.3″ Gaming Laptop – now $1,312 (down from $1,949)
- MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 12VTF-092AU Flagship Gaming Desktop – now $6,599.40 (down from $10,999)
- MSI MEG Infinite X 11TD-1060AU Enthusiast Gaming Desktop – now $2,929 (down from $3,359.20)
- MSI MEG Trident X 11TD-1654AU High-End SFF Gaming Desktop – now $2,939.30 (down from $4,199)
- MSI Sword 15 A12UGS White 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – now $2,761.65 (down from $3,736.81)
- PRISM+: Save up to 39% off selected monitors
- Razer: Save up to 63% off select accessories, including keyboards, mice and headsets
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Headset (Mercury White) – now $74 (down from $149)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $121 (down from $239.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse – now $43 (down from $139.95)
- SteelSeries: Save up to 43% off select accessories, including keyboards, mice and headsets
Best Black Friday Dell PC deals
Dell’s online store has slashed up to 40% on its gaming laptop ranges for its Black Friday sale, including 20% off this Alienware Aurora R13 desktop, 40% off this monitor and $660 off this Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop.
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop – now $2,958.20 (down from $3,698.20)
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop – now $2,719 (down from $3,399)
- Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop – now $2,638.90 (down from $3,298.90)
- Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop – now $3,198.50 (down from $3,998.50)
- Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop – now $3,438.80 (down from $4,298.80)
- Dell G15 Gaming Laptop – now $2,238.40 (down from $2,798.40)
- Dell 27-inch Gaming Monitor – now $298.30 (down from $498.30)
Best Black Friday eBay PC deals
Dell deals:
Dell’s eBay shopfront will let you take an extra 20% off its already discounted range of laptops and accessories using the promo code DELLBF20.
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktop – now $2,430.64 (down from $3,798.30)
- Alienware AW610M Gaming Mouse – now $134.64 (down from $168.30)
- Alienware M17 R5 Gaming Laptop – now $3,758.48 (down from $4,689.10)
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – now $599.20 (down from $749)
- Alienware 310H Gaming Headset – now $87.12 (down from $108.90)
- Alienware 510K Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $206.80 (down from $258.50)
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $559.20 (down from $699)
You can check out Dell’s computer sale at eBay here.
Microsoft deals:
Microsoft has also come to the party by also offering 22% off for eBay Plus members and 20% off for non-members.
Plus members can claim their discount using the promo code FRIBLK22, while non-members must use FRIBLK20.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (i5/8/128 Platinum) – now $919.20 (down from $1,349)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (i7/16GB/1TB Platinum) – now $1,869 (down from $3,299)
- Surface Pro X (SQ2/16GB/512GB Black) – now $1,699 (down from $2,499)
Shop Microsoft’s eBay sale here.
Razer deals:
Razer’s dedicated eBay store also has discounts on select gaming accessories if you’re in need of some more peripherals to deck out your gaming station.
Like Microsoft, Plus members can claim their discount using the same promo code FRIBLK22, while non-members must use FRIBLK20.
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Halo Infinite Edition) – now $155.72 (down from $305)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Mercury Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $111.20 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset – now $33.32 (down from $99)
Shop from Razer’s Black Friday sale on eBay here.
Best Black Friday Lenovo deals
Happy days – Lenovo’s online store is offering up to 40% off its elite Legion gaming range, with big discounts on laptops and desktops this Black Friday.
- Legion 5 – now $1,799 (down from $2,749)
- Legion 5i (15″, Gen 7) (Storm Grey) – now $2,249 (down from $3,749)
- Legion 5 Pro (16″, Gen 6) AMD (Storm Grey) – now $1,599 (down from $2,399)
- Legion 7 – now $2,939 (down from $3,679)
- Legion 7i (16″, Gen 7) – now $3,629 (down from $4,599)
- Legion Tower 5i (26L, Gen 7) – now $2,209 (down from $3,059)
- Legion Tower 7i (34L, Gen 7) – now $3,164.25 (down from $4,219)
Shop Lenovo’s Black Friday computer sale here.
Best Black Friday Kogan gaming laptop deals
If you want a pro gaming laptop to run your favourite AAA games on, then look no further than Kogan’s Black Friday PC sale. Our top picks from this selection include $720 off the MSI Katana GF66, $580 off the MSI Stealth 15M and $350 off the MSI Modern 14 gaming laptop.
- MSI GL66 11UCK 1255AU 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (16GB, 1TB) – now $1,395 (down from $1,799)
- MSI Katana GF66 12UC 018AU 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (8GB, 512GB) – now $1,329 (down from $2,049)
- MSI Modern 14 C12M-215AU 14″ Full HD i5 Laptop (16GB, 512GB) – now $899 (down from $1,249)
- MSI Modern 15 A11MU 1035AU Laptop (8GB, 512GB) – now $899 (down from $1,169)
- MSI Stealth 15M B12UE 014AU 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (16GB, 512GB) – now $1,945 (down from $2,529)
Explore Kogan’s Black Friday computer sale here.
