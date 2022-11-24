Nintendon’t Miss These Early Black Friday Deals

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You gotta give it to Nintendo, the Switch really is a great gaming console. While its graphics aren’t as smooth as the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, the fact that you can play Pokémon on the big screen and take it with you on the train is a major game-changer in the video games space. If you’re looking to join the Nintendo Switch party or find a new game to enjoy, then I’ve got you covered with these early Black Friday deals.

Black Friday is meant to start on – you guessed it – a Friday (specifically, 25 November), but that doesn’t stop Aussie retailers from trying to beat each other to the punch. The biggest shopping event of the year will run over the weekend and end with the Cyber Monday sale on 28 November. That gives you about four days to nab a bargain or get all of your Christmas shopping finished, so you can focus on the newly-released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Here’s a running list of the best Nintendo Switch console, video game and accessory deals that are available now. And don’t worry if you don’t see anything from your wishlist right now, you’ll likely see it pop up on the actual day or over the course of the weekend.

The best Black Friday deals for Switch consoles

If you’ve yet to grab your household a shiny new Switch, then I have the deal for you.

Coming soon is this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle, your essential starter kit if you’re new to this side of the console war. It comes with a code for Mario Kart 8 plus a Nintendo Switch Online three month membership, so you can immediately compete with the big dogs.

Since the original Switch console retails for $469, you’re basically getting a $79.95 game and an $11.95 membership for free. Sounds like a done deal to us.

The best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch games

One can never have too many games, but stocking up your “To Play” pile with full price games really adds up.

When I’m between new releases, there’s no greater joy than knowing I got to play an old Assassin’s Creed game for $20 because it was on sale during Black Friday. If there’s a game you’ve always wanted to play, but have never got around to 8t, make the most of these sales and grab it now.

From this list, highlights include Ring Fit Adventure for a mere $89, WarioWare: Get It Together for $34.99 and Mario Golf for $44.99.

You can also save up to 75% off over 1,000 titles through the Nintendo eShop’s Cyber Deals Sale.

The best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch accessories

It’s happened (again). Your beloved Joy-Cons have started to display signs of The Great Drift, and now you can’t play some of your favourite games, including Super Mario Party or Switch Sports. There’s not much you can do to fix it, unless you buy a new set of Joy-Cons, but they sure do cost a pretty penny at $119.95.

The Purple/Orange and Green/Pink pairs are currently down to $89, so make sure you swipe a pair before Black Friday’s Nintendo sale is over.

Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?

Check out more of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale round-ups below:

This article has been updated since its original publication.