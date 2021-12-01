Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Halo Infinite In Australia

Announced during E3 2018 and originally set as a launch title for the Xbox Series X/S, Halo Infinite is finally here – almost. While its free-to-play multiplayer has been available in open beta for the past fortnight, the full Halo Infinite package is due to finally land on December 9.

Once again, you’ll step into the Spartan boots of Master Chief, with this latest instalment of the iconic FPS series picking up from the end of Halo 5, which saw Cortana, the Chief’s former AI companion, attempting to enforce intergalactic peace by threatening to destroy anyone who dares to oppose her.

As the Chief, you’ll be searching for a mysterious AI known as “The Weapon”, which can supposedly be used as a countermeasure against Cortana. You’ll also be facing off against the Banished, a splinter faction of Covenant – because this is a Halo game, after all.

Here’s everywhere you can grab a copy of Halo Infinite with a discount on top.

Where can you get Halo Infinite for cheap?

With a full price of $99.95, it looks like Amazon Australia currently has the cheapest copies of Halo Infinite available, at $74.90 with free shipping included. After that, JB Hi-Fi, Big W and Target are all offering the game for $79.

If you haven’t made the jump to the next-gen Xbox Series X, don’t fret. A disc copy of Halo Infinite will run on the Xbox One too.

Here’s every major retailer in Australia where you can pick up Halo Infinite for cheap:

If you’re looking to pick up the new Halo for PC, there’s not much available in the way of discounts. Steam has the new title listed for $89.95, while Microsoft is selling it for $99.95.

Halo Infinite will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows from December 9.