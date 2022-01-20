Dying Light 2 Delayed… But Only The Switch Version

Switch owners will have to wait a little bit longer to play the sequel to Dying Light.

The Switch version of Dying Light 2 has unfortunately been delayed, according to a press release from developer Techland. This comes after the game’s release date was initially pushed back to February this year, which is going to be a pretty big month of releases alongside March. While the game is still planned for release on every other console on February 4 2022, Techland has stated that the studio is aiming for the Switch version to be available within six months of the other versions.

Techland’s statement reads:

“In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)’s release date on Nintendo Switch will be moved. Techland is asking Nintendo fans around the world for their patience. Upon the game’s release, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with flexible handheld gameplay at its best with Nintendo Switch, powered by Cloud Technology.”

As mentioned, the Switch release of Dying Light 2, similarly to Remedy’s Control, will only be available as a ‘cloud version’. This means that the game will only be playable with a consistent internet connection. Presumably, the cloud gaming aspect of the title has probably resulted in the delay with the likelihood of technical challenges.

Dying Light 2 was announced for the Switch back in September and was followed by the release of Dying Light: Platinum Edition on Switch in October. Unlike the cloud format that the sequel is in, the original runs locally on Switch consoles. This is most likely due to the scale of the sequel, with reviewers giving reasonably positive reviews to the original’s Switch port but still commenting on the understandably scaled-down visuals and choppy frame-rate at times.

While I have no doubts that the upcoming Dying Light sequel will look fantastic on modern consoles, it’s hard to say just how the game is going to look on the handheld device. Ultimately, it all comes down to how good your internet connection is!